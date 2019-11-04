Report: Real Madrid to Offer Gareth Bale, £70M for City's Raheem Sterling

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly set to make an offer of £70 million and Gareth Bale for Manchester City star Raheem Sterling.

According to Sky Sports News, Real will finalise the details of their bid after watching Sterling play for England in the upcoming international break.

The winger's agents are said to have met with Los Blancos general director Jose Angel Sanchez in the summer, but a deal was not agreed.

