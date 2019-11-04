Report: Real Madrid to Offer Gareth Bale, £70M for City's Raheem Sterling

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 4, 2019

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 02: Raheem Sterling of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Southampton FC at Etihad Stadium on November 2, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly set to make an offer of £70 million and Gareth Bale for Manchester City star Raheem Sterling.

According to Sky Sports News, Real will finalise the details of their bid after watching Sterling play for England in the upcoming international break.

The winger's agents are said to have met with Los Blancos general director Jose Angel Sanchez in the summer, but a deal was not agreed.

                           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

