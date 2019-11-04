Report: Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski Set for Minor Surgery on Groin Injury

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski will reportedly undergo minor surgery on a groin issue during the international break.

According to German outlet Kicker (h/t Onefootball's Lewis Ambrose), the procedure will alleviate pain the Pole has been feeling in his groin for some time, but it is not expected to keep him out of club action.

The operation has a recovery period of around 10 days, but the international break brings a 14-day gap between Bayern's clash with Borussia Dortmund on November 10 and their game with Fortuna Dusseldorf on November 23.

Poland have already qualified for UEFA Euro 2020, so it's of little consequence to them if he's absent for their games with Israel and Slovenia during the break.

Bayern can ill afford for Lewandowski to miss any time at present, though.

The Bavarian outfit sacked Niko Kovac on Sunday after they lost 5-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Although it's tight at the top of the table in the Bundesliga, they're four points off the lead before their crucial meeting with Dortmund:

Lewandowski's form has been the consistent highlight in an otherwise mediocre start to the campaign for the German giants.

DAZN's Cristian Nyari put the 31-year-old's sensational form in perspective:

He continued his remarkable run of finding the net in every Bundesliga match this season against Frankfurt with a superb effort (U.S. only):

The striker's numbers this season are unrivalled, and in recent years, only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been more prolific than him at the top level, as he's netted at least 40 goals in each of the last four full campaigns.

Lewandowski has evidently been able to continue performing while carrying this injury, but it will be good for Bayern to get the issue resolved.

If the club are to win their eighth consecutive Bundesliga title, they'll need Lewandowski fit and still able to fire on all cylinders.