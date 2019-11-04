Premier League Fixtures: Week 12 Schedule, Score Predictions for EPL Matchday

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

There is little doubt about the headline match in Week 12 of the 2019-20 Premier League season.

On Sunday, Manchester City visit Liverpool for a top-of-the-table clash that could define the title race for the remainder of the campaign.

Meanwhile, in-form Leicester City host an Arsenal side without a league win since October 6, and Chelsea welcome Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge.

Week 12 Fixtures and Predictions

Friday, November 8

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Norwich 1-1 Watford

Saturday, November 9

12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET: Chelsea 3-2 Crystal Palace

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Burnley 2-2 West Ham United

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United 1-1 Bournemouth

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Southampton 0-2 Everton

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Sheffield United

5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET: Leicester City 3-2 Arsenal

Sunday, November 10

2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET: Manchester United 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Aston Villa

4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET: Liverpool 1-2 Manchester City

In Week 11, both City and Liverpool went behind early before mounting second-half comebacks to secure three points apiece.

As such, they head into their Anfield clash on Sunday still separated by six points at the top of the Premier League:

City overhauled a 10-point deficit to Liverpool last term and ended up winning the title.

They will not want to have to do the same again this season, and a win for the Sky Blues on Merseyside would go a long way to halting Liverpool's impressive momentum.

Jurgen Klopp's side have dropped just two points all season and have not lost at home in the Premier League since April 2017.

However, Liverpool's recent performances have not been overly convincing.

They have needed late goals to get wins against Leicester City and Aston Villa recently, and also to earn a point against Manchester United at Old Trafford:

City, meanwhile, saw off Villa and Crystal Palace with relative ease before scoring twice in the last 20 minutes to down Southampton last time out.

In three league visits to Anfield with City, Pep Guardiola has overseen a win, a draw and a defeat.

Given the current look of the table, only all three points will be satisfactory to the Spaniard on Sunday.

Unai Emery, meanwhile, will be desperate for a win against Leicester as he is under mounting pressure in the Arsenal job:

A 1-1 draw with Wolves last time out stretched Arsenal's winless run in the league to three matches, and although they remain fifth in the table, they are six points off the top four.

A defeat to Leicester would put the Gunners' UEFA Champions League prospects in further jeopardy, but given the respective form of the two sides, it seems the most likely result.

Brendan Rodgers' side have won seven of their last eight in all competitions, including their recent 9-0 victory away at Southampton:

The King Power Stadium has also been a fortress for the Foxes this season, with Leicester winning their last four games on the bounce on home turf.