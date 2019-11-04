Alvaro Morata, Ferland Mendy and La Liga Team of the Week After Matchday 12

Xaume Olleros/Getty Images

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid all dropped points in Week 12 of the 2019-20 La Liga season.

League leaders Barca went ahead through Lionel Messi on Saturday but were downed 3-1 at Levante.

In response, Atleti registered their sixth draw of the season against Sevilla, and Real were held to a surprise 0-0 draw at home by Real Betis.

The big winners of the weekend were Real Sociedad, who moved up to third after their 2-1 win at Granada:

Here is the team of the week.

GK: Joel Robles, Real Betis

It's not often that a visiting goalkeeper leaves the Santiago Bernabeu with a clean sheet, but Betis stopper Joel Robles did just that on Saturday.

He was a rock for the visitors between the posts, keeping out efforts from Vinicius Junior and Sergio Ramos, among others, in a superb performance:

DEF: Xabier Etxeita, Getafe

Getafe moved up to seventh with their fourth win in five matches against Celta Vigo on Sunday. Kenedy was the goalscorer for the visitors, but Getafe were indebted to their defence for keeping the hosts out.

Centre-back Xabier Etxeita was particularly impressive, with three tackles, an interception and six clearances in the match, and he was also dominant in the air.

DEF: Ferland Mendy, Real Madrid

Ferland Mendy made only his third La Liga appearance for Real against Betis, and it was his best showing yet in the famous white shirt.

He was a consistent menace in attack from left-back, producing numerous threatening deliveries from the flank.

The Frenchman missed a glorious chance to put Real ahead just after the hour, but he nevertheless produced a performance that will have given manager Zinedine Zidane plenty of encouragement.

DEF: Alex Moreno, Real Betis

Robles was the hero for Betis, but it was a complete defensive performance from the Seville outfit against Los Blancos.

Alex Moreno was emblematic of his side's performance with three tackles and seven clearances, while he also contributed in attack, forcing a save out of Thibaut Courtois in the Real goal.

MID: Ever Banega, Sevilla

Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Sevilla may have been pegged back to a draw against Atleti, but they could have been left with nothing had it not been for Ever Banega.

The Argentinian set up Franco Vazquez for the hosts' first-half goal, and he was a dominant presence in Sevilla's midfield.

MID: Nemanja Radoja, Levante

Barcelona rarely concede three goals in a match, but they did just that in seven second-half minutes against Levante as they fell to their third league defeat of the season.

Nemanja Radoja scored the third of the hosts' goals at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia, and he was also a nuisance to the Blaugrana's attackers as they attempted to get back into the game.

MID: Jose Campana, Levante

Jose Campana also played a key role in Levante's shock win. He netted the hosts' equaliser with a neat finish from 12 yards in the 61st minute:

Two minutes later his finely weighted pass found Borja Mayoral on the edge of the box, and the Real Madrid loanee slammed home to turn the game on its head.

FWD: Maxi Gomez, Valencia

Maxi Gomez lived up to his reputation as one of the best strikers in La Liga on Saturday as he helped Valencia end a four-game winless run with a 2-1 comeback victory over Espanyol.

As well as netting the 80th-minute winner with his fifth league goal of the season, the Uruguayan produced three key passes and drew five fouls from the hosts.

FWD: Portu, Real Sociedad

La Real are now tied on points with Real Madrid and Barcelona at the top of La Liga, and they have Portu to thank for getting them three points against Granada.

He opened the scoring with an emphatic finish, and then latched on to Adnan Januzaj's pass in the 89th minute to earn a late away win after Alvaro Vadillo had tied things up:

FWD: Ezequiel Avila, Osasuna

La Liga's most action-packed game of the weekend was Osasuna's 4-2 home win over Alaves on Saturday.

Ezequiel Avila was the star attacker for the hosts, registering five shots on goal, squaring brilliantly to Ruben Garcia for the opener and producing a superb first-time finish for the second.

FWD: Alvaro Morata, Atletico Madrid

Alvaro Morata netted his fourth goal in as many games for Atleti against Sevilla, and for the second match running the Spaniard earned his team a potentially valuable point.

He is fast becoming the key attacking threat for manager Diego Simeone, especially as Diego Costa, who missed a penalty against Sevilla, is struggling for form.

All stats from WhoScored.com unless otherwise stated.