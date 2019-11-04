Fantasy Football Week 10: Rankings, Projections and Waiver-Wire Tips

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

Week 9 of the 2019 fantasy football season isn't quite complete, but already it's been a doozy.

Christian McCaffrey continued racing toward the fantasy MVP crown with his fourth multi-score performance of the campaign. Russell Wilson matched his career best with five touchdown passes. The Miami Dolphins even entered the win column, and in the process rewarded anyone with the foresight to stream Ryan Fitzpatrick (288 yards, three scores), Mike Gesicki (six catches for 95 yards) or Preston Williams (five catches for 72 yards and two touchdowns).

Shifting our focus into the future, we'll lay out our top-10 Week 10 rankings at each position before identifying our top waiver-wire targets—available in 50-plus percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros—and peeking into our crystal ball for their projected production.

Week 10 Fantasy Rankings

Quarterback

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

2. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans

4. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

5. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals

6. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. Carolina Panthers

7. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings

9. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys

10. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns

Running Back

1. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers



2. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys

3. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants at New York Jets

4. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings

5. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills

6. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers vs. Carolina Panthers

7. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs

8. Le'Veon Bell, New York Jets vs. New York Giants

9. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

10. Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

Wide Receiver

1. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons



2. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints

3. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals

4. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers vs. Carolina Panthers

5. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals

6. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans

7. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams at Pittsburgh Steelers

8. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings

9. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

10. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders

Tight End

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks



2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans

3. Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints

4. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders

5. Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

6. Evan Engram, New York Giants at New York Jets

7. Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers

8. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

9. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Rams at Pittsburgh Steelers

10. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Kicker

1. Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams at Pittsburgh Steelers



2. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

3. Joey Slye, Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers

4. Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons

5. Zane Gonzalez, Arizona Cardinals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. Matt Prater, Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

7. Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks

8. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans

9. Matt Gay, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals

10. Dan Bailey, Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys

Defense/Special Teams

1. Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals



2. Los Angeles Rams at Pittsburgh Steelers

3. Indianapolis Colts vs. Miami Dolphins

4. New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons

5. Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns

6. Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions

7. Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans

8. San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks

9. Green Bay Packers vs. Carolina Panthers

10. Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders

Week 10 Waiver-Wire Targets and Projections

Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans (18 Percent Owned)



Lower those raised eyebrows, folks. This recommendation is for real, and so is Ryan Tannehill...we think.



Look, history says we'll reach the point of diminishing returns with Tannehill eventually. But why does that have to be in Week 10?

Since seizing the starting gig in Week 7, Tannehill has been fantasy-relevant, at least in streaming terms. His worst scoring effort in this stretch featured three touchdowns (albeit with only 193 yards, hence the lowest score). He cleared 300 passing yards in the other two, and while his three interceptions in those games were less than ideal, at least he balanced them out with three scores.

Now, he'll draw a Kansas City defense allowing the 10th-most points to opposing quarterbacks, per Yahoo Sports. Since there's a decent chance you'll need the waiver wire to cover for a QB on bye this week—Deshaun Watson, Tom Brady and Carson Wentz are among those sitting the week out—Tannehill could be a sneaky-good option if you're in the market.

Projected stats: 274 passing yards, two touchdowns





Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (40 Percent Owned)

John Froschauer/Associated Press

We've been tantalized by Ronald Jones II since last season, and we'll be the first to admit he's often left us disappointed.



But his quietly solid sophomore campaign ticked up a notch Sunday. Granted, it isn't often you'll go racing to the waiver wire for someone who just delivered 67 rushing yards, 15 receiving yards and a touchdown. This could be an exception, though. Jones was clearly the featured back, as he out-touched Peyton Barber 20-4. If that gap sustains, there could be decent value here.

"It wasn't the most efficient game of Jones' career, but the process is more important than the result here, and the fact that the Buccaneers finally treated him like a starter is significant," CBS Sports' Chris Towers wrote.

Having the lead back in Tampa should mean something. This is the NFL's fourth-highest scoring offense, after all. The Bucs have muted that meaning by splitting their carries and leaning heavily on their aerial attack. But this felt like Jones' leash was lengthened, and that could be big going into a matchup with a Cardinals defense allowing the ninth-most rushing yards per game.

Projected stats: 82 rushing yards, 19 receiving yards, one touchdown





Zach Pascal, WR, Indianapolis Colts (20 Percent Owned)

On Wednesday, top Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton suffered a calf injury that head coach Frank Reich told reporters is "generally ... a three-to-four-week injury."

On Sunday, Zach Pascal stepped into the vacated No. 1 spot and turned his team-high six targets into five receptions for 76 yards and a score. Coincidence? Not in the slightest.

When Pascal gets an opportunity, the 6'2" sophomore tends to make the most of it. Sunday's game was the third this season in which he's been targeted at least six times. He's delivered 15 receptions for 254 yards and three touchdowns in those contests.

Now, it might bear monitoring the status of Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who exited Sunday's game early with an apparent knee sprain. But Indy might find out its offense is in capable hands with backup Brian Hoyer, who tossed three touchdown strikes in relief of Brissett.

Plus, Hoyer and Pascal get to go against the Dolphins next week, a defense that has allowed six of its eight opponents to score 27-plus points. It's tough to dislike Pascal's potential here, no matter who is throwing him the ball.

Projected stats: 7 receptions, 108 yards, two touchdowns