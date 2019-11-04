Von Miller Compares Brandon Allen to When Lil Wayne Found Drake After Win

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Weezy F. Baby, and the F is for...found Brandon Allen?

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller told reporters after the team's 24-19 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday that he "felt like when Lil Wayne found Drake" regarding backup quarterback Brandon Allen taking over the offense for injured starter Joe Flacco.

Miller continued:

Outside of his own accomplishments as a rapper, Lil Wayne notably discovered Drake and jump-started his Grammy Award-winning career.

Miller can only hope that the 3-6 Broncos have found something similar in Allen. The 2016 sixth-round pick threw his first NFL touchdown in Sunday's matchup, finishing with 193 yards and two touchdowns:

With Flacco placed on injured reserve (neck), Miller and the Broncos have no choice but to see if Allen's spark is sustainable.