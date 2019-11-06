Ranking the NFL's Biggest Matchup Nightmares

0 of 10

John Froschauer/Associated Press

Most NFL players don't keep coordinators up at night in the weeks leading to a matchup.

But the select few capable of creating unique mismatches on the field can change games outright.

Opponents can only do so much to contain these players. Their unique skill sets for their respective positions are near one-of-a-kind territory. These aren't merely fast wideouts or quarterbacks who can dissect defenses at the line of scrimmage. They're passers with rarefied traits and defenders who can magically get past even triple-teams.

These are the biggest matchup nightmares in the NFL on either side of the ball.