Browns Respond After Jermaine Whitehead Threatens Radio Host, Fans on Twitter

Cleveland Browns safety Jermaine Whitehead posted threatening tweets following the team's 24-19 loss earlier Sunday to the Denver Broncos, and his inappropriate response took precedent over the collective's poor performance.

A Browns spokesperson released an official statement regarding Whitehead's postgame actions, calling them "totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate":

Whitehead's tweets have since been deleted as well as his account suspended, but Browns Wire's Jeff Risdon captured the disturbing messages in which Whitehead threatened to fight fans and a media member. "Imma kill you b---h," one tweet read.

