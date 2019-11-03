Browns Respond After Jermaine Whitehead Threatens Radio Host, Fans on Twitter

Browns Respond After Jermaine Whitehead Threatens Radio Host, Fans on TwitterNovember 4, 2019
David Richard/Associated Press
Cleveland Browns safety Jermaine Whitehead posted threatening tweets following the team's 24-19 loss earlier Sunday to the Denver Broncos, and his inappropriate response took precedent over the collective's poor performance.
A Browns spokesperson released an official statement regarding Whitehead's postgame actions, calling them "totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate":
Whitehead's tweets have since been deleted as well as his account suspended, but Browns Wire's Jeff Risdon captured the disturbing messages in which Whitehead threatened to fight fans and a media member. "Imma kill you b---h," one tweet read.
