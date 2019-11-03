Browns Respond After Jermaine Whitehead Threatens Radio Host, Fans on Twitter

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIINovember 4, 2019

Cleveland Browns defensive back Jermaine Whitehead (35) defends during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Cleveland. The Seahawks won 32-28. (AP Photo/David Richard)
David Richard/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns safety Jermaine Whitehead posted threatening tweets following the team's 24-19 loss earlier Sunday to the Denver Broncos, and his inappropriate response took precedent over the collective's poor performance.

A Browns spokesperson released an official statement regarding Whitehead's postgame actions, calling them "totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate":

Whitehead's tweets have since been deleted as well as his account suspended, but Browns Wire's Jeff Risdon captured the disturbing messages in which Whitehead threatened to fight fans and a media member. "Imma kill you b---h," one tweet read.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

