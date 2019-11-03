Browns' Baker Mayfield on Freddie Kitchens' Job Status: 'A Topic for You Guys'

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Baker Mayfield's terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week continued Sunday as the Cleveland Browns fell 24-19 to the Denver Broncos, dropping their record to 2-6.

However, the Browns quarterback wasn't prepared to cast any doubt on the status of head coach Freddie Kitchens, who's undoubtedly feeling the pressure as a result of the team's underwhelming start.

"It's a topic for you guys," Mayfield told reporters in response to a question about Kitchens. "Within our building, we know what's wrong. We're gonna stick together. Keep pushing forward."

Mayfield threw for 273 yards and one touchdown but needed a season-high 42 attempts to get there. For many fans, his general look for his postgame press conference summed up the attitude around the Browns at the moment.

By now it seems clear Cleveland is struggling under the weight of its preseason expectations. A Super Bowl run was always unlikely for a squad that won seven games in 2018, but an AFC North title was a reasonable bar for success.

The Browns appear headed for a 17th straight season without playoff football.

Earlier in the week, Mayfield walked out of his weekly press conference following a testy exchange with Browns beat writer Tony Grossi.

The moment on its own was innocuous but wasn't the kind of thing the fans want to see from the starting quarterback amid an underwhelming year.

The Browns could have sent a message against the previously two-win Broncos, who were relying on their backup, Brandon Allen, under center. Instead, they settled for three field goals on three straight trips inside the red zone in the second quarter and turned the ball over on downs on two of their four second-half drives.

A coaching change at this point probably wouldn't change Cleveland's trajectory, but it would be the natural response in the offseason if the offense continues to show little to no progress each week.