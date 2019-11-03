Browns' Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry Told to Change Cleats to Be Able to Play

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 3, 2019

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 07: Wide receivers Jarvis Landry #80 and Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns line up for a play in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 07, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns need to change a lot if they are going to deliver on elevated expectations this season, and their top two receivers quite literally had to change things up during halftime of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.

CBS Sports analyst Jay Feely reported that the NFL told wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry they needed to change their cleats in order to play in the second half:

Beckham and Landry combined for just five catches and 39 receiving yards in the first half of the game, and their team was trailing 17-12. Perhaps changing the cleats will change Cleveland's luck, especially since the offense settled for just four field goals in the first half.

Maybe this will spur a second-half comeback in both the game and the season for the 2-5 Browns.

