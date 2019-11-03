Brandon Allen Throws 2 TDs in NFL Debut as Broncos Beat Baker Mayfield, Browns

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Brandon Allen earned a win in his first NFL start as the Denver Broncos secured a 24-19 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

The backup quarterback replaced the injured Joe Flacco and found plenty of success while spreading the ball offensively, leading the Broncos to their second home win of the year in Empower Field at Mile High. The squad improved to 3-6 after two straight losses.

Cleveland (2-6) continued to struggle in all phases of the game, suffering a fourth straight loss while remaining one of the most disappointing teams of 2019.

Notable Fantasy Stats

Baker Mayfield, QB, Browns: 27-of-42, 273 passing yards, 1 TD

Nick Chubb, RB, Browns: 20 carries, 65 rushing yards

Odell Beckham Jr. , WR, Browns: 5 catches, 87 receiving yards

Jarvis Landry, WR, Browns: 6 catches, 51 receiving yards, 1 TD

Brandon Allen, QB, Broncos: 12-of-20, 193 passing yards, 2 TDs

Phillip Lindsay, RB, Broncos: 9 carries, 92 rushing yards, 1 TD

Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos: 5 catches, 56 receiving yards, 1 TD

Broncos Offense Flows with Brandon Allen

After scoring more than 20 points only once in the first eight games of the season with a high of 24, the Broncos offense was a lot more effective Sunday.

Allen did his job under center, moving the football while making the easy passes and avoiding mistakes.

Of course, he had a lot of help around him, as Denver's skill players stepped up with huge plays throughout the game.

Pass-catchers Courtland Sutton and Noah Fant each scored touchdowns on impressive plays:

Phillip Lindsay didn't have a lot of touches but made them count:

Still, Allen deserves credit for keeping drives going, something Flacco could not do with regularity.

Four scoring drives and only four punts is a good ratio for a player in his first career start.

With a bye week upcoming, the Broncos have to feel much better about their team than a week ago.

Sloppy Browns Squander Another Chance to Win

It was yet another ugly performance from the Browns, who had few highlights on either side of the ball.

A touchdown to Jarvis Landry was a rare positive in the second half:



The squad struggled to move the ball offensively and couldn't finish drives in the red zone. On defense, the players couldn't tackle and looked like they had little energy.

It raised questions about Freddie Kitchens and his future as the head coach, even in his first year with the team:

Even with a chance to win in the fourth quarter, there was little to be happy about from the Browns' perspective.

After entering the year with a lot of hype, it now seems like the playoffs are clearly out of the equation for Cleveland.

What's Next?

The Browns will look for their first home win of the season in Week 10 against the 6-2 Buffalo Bills. The Broncos will have the week off before returning in Week 11 for a road game against the Minnesota Vikings.