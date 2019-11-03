Adam Gase on Jets' Loss to Dolphins: 'You Can't Be Embarrassed by This S--t'

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins are no longer winless this year thanks to their 26-18 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, but Jets head coach Adam Gase insisted he is not embarrassed by the result.

"It's the NFL. You can't be embarrassed by this s--t," he said, per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

Mehta pointed out Gase previously called the Jets' Week 7 loss to the New England Patriots "embarrassing."

