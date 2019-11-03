Adam Gase on Jets' Loss to Dolphins: 'You Can't Be Embarrassed by This S--t'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 3, 2019

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Dolphins win 26-18. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins are no longer winless this year thanks to their 26-18 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, but Jets head coach Adam Gase insisted he is not embarrassed by the result.

"It's the NFL. You can't be embarrassed by this s--t," he said, per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

Mehta pointed out Gase previously called the Jets' Week 7 loss to the New England Patriots "embarrassing."

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Who's the NFL's Worst Team?

    With Miami beating the Jets, tap in to cast your vote for the league's worst

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Who's the NFL's Worst Team?

    Straw Poll
    via Straw Poll

    Davante Adams Is Active 🙌

    Packers WR is officially back after missing the last four games with toe injury

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Davante Adams Is Active 🙌

    Packers
    via Packers

    Brissett Likely Has a Knee Sprain

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brissett Likely Has a Knee Sprain

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Refs Make Another Brutal Call

    Calais Campbell got flagged for lowering his head on Deshaun Watson but replay showed otherwise 😐🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Refs Make Another Brutal Call

    Darrelle Lincoln
    via Total Pro Sports