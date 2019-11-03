Niko Kovac Fired by Bayern Munich After 5-1 Loss to Eintracht Frankfurt

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistNovember 3, 2019

BOCHUM, GERMANY - OCTOBER 29: head coach Niko Kovac of FC Bayern Muenchen gestures during the DFB Cup second round match between VfL Bochum and Bayern Muenchen at Vonovia Ruhrstadion on October 29, 2019 in Bochum, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Niko Kovac has left Bayern Munich after the Bundesliga champions were thrashed 5-1 at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Bayern confirmed the decision on Sunday:

Kovac, 48, took over at Bayern ahead of the 2018-19 season and led them to a domestic double in his debut campaign in charge.

In Europe, though, he had less success. The German giants were knocked out of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League by Liverpool at the last-16 stage.

Saturday's crushing defeat against Kovac's former club left Bayern sitting fourth in the Bundesliga after 10 games of the new season, four points back from leaders Borussia Monchengladbach:

The Frankfurt defeat was clearly the final straw for the Bayern hierarchy.

Despite winning silverware at the Allianz Arena, Kovac never seemed like an ideal fit at the club:

Former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has been tipped as Kovac's potential successor, per Bild (h/t Football Italia).

Tottenham Hotspur's Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax's Erik ten Hag have also been linked, per Corriere dello Sport (h/t Perform via AS).

Bayern are back in action on Wednesday when they meet Olympiacos in the Champions League. 

