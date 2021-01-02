Jets' Adam Gase Reportedly Expected to Be Fired After Week 17 vs. Patriots

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The New York Jets reportedly plan to fire head coach Adam Gase after the team's season concludes on Sunday against the New England Patriots, per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The NFL Network duo then reported a long list of names in consideration for the Jets job, including Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy, Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale, Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.

Three college coaches—Iowa State's Matt Campbell, Michigan's Jim Harbaugh and Florida's Dan Mullen—were also included on the list of names from Rapoport and Pelissero, who also wrote that a "lengthy and thorough search" is expected.

Gase, 42, has had a rough go of it in his two seasons with the Jets, leading the team to a woeful 9-22 record. While there were some circumstances outside of his control—namely quarterback Sam Darnold missing time with mononucleosis earlier in 2019—there's little question that the Jets have dramatically underachieved.

Gase's last two stops have now been largely unsuccessful. In three seasons with the Miami Dolphins prior to joining the Jets, Gase led the team to a 23-25 record. While the Dolphins reached the postseason in 2016, they promptly went 6-10 in 2017 and 7-9 in 2018.

The Jets, meanwhile, came into 2019 with optimism centered around young players like Darnold, Jamal Adams and Quinnen Williams and offseason signings like Le'Veon Bell and C.J. Mosley. But signs of trouble crept in even during the offseason, when the team fired general manager Mike Maccagnan in May and replaced him with Joe Douglas in June.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

That meant that the new head coach and general manager were working with a roster put together by a different general manager, and when the team reportedly fielded calls on a number of players at the trade deadline, including Adams, it was clear the Jets weren't afraid to shake up the roster. Adams would eventually get traded to the Seattle Seahawks before the 2020 season, while Bell was released in October.

There has been instability from the front office to the coaching staff in Gase's short stint, with the team playing extremely poorly in 2020. His departure felt imminent from almost the first snap of the regular season.

And the salt in the wound of Jets fans was that the team started 0-13 before shockingly winning the next two games. That cost them the top overall pick in the draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars, which is now in position to select Clemson quarterback (and the widely assumed top draft pick) Trevor Lawrence in the process.