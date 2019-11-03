EPL Winners and Losers After Sunday's 2019 Week 11 Premier League Results

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur's winless run in the Premier League stretched to four games Sunday when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton at Goodison Park.

Dele Alli put Spurs ahead just before the hour, but after a lengthy delay as Andre Gomes was stretchered off, Cenk Tosun equalised deep into 12 minutes of injury time:

In Sunday's opening clash, Leicester City won 2-0 away at Crystal Palace to move back into third in the English top flight.

Winner: Brendan Rodgers

No Premier League manager has done more to enhance his reputation this season than Brendan Rodgers, and he added another feather to his cap by outfoxing Roy Hodgson on Sunday:

Palace have proven a difficult side to break down this term and started the weekend in sixth place despite picking up just a point in their last two fixtures against Arsenal and Manchester City.

Leicester, meanwhile, were playing their first league game since thrashing Southampton 9-0:

For almost an hour, the Foxes were frustrated by Palace's solid defence, but in the 57th minute at Selhurst Park, Caglar Soyuncu headed the visitors in front.

Two minutes from time, Jamie Vardy secured Leicester all three points with his 10th league goal of the campaign.

The English striker's form under Rodgers has been fantastic:

Leicester now have a six-point cushion to fifth-placed Arsenal, and if they beat the Gunners next weekend, they will add a further boost to their UEFA Champions League credentials.

Winner: James Maddison's England Prospects

Along with Vardy, James Maddison has been superb under Rodgers, and he ran the show against Palace:

It was a performance that will have impressed the watching England assistant manager Steve Holland, who was in the stands in south London ahead of Three Lions fixtures against Montenegro and Kosovo later this month.

The 22-year-old has been included in Gareth Southgate's last two squads but has yet to make his senior international debut.

Last month, he withdrew from the England squad due to illness but was then spotted in a casino.

That incident threw his immediate international future into doubt, but it will be tough for Southgate and Holland to ignore his current form.

Maddison is pulling the strings for one of the most exciting teams in the Premier League, and another good performance against Arsenal will surely make him a shoe-in for another call-up.

Loser: Spurs' Away Form

After Tosun's late equaliser at Goodison Park, Tottenham have now not won a league game on the road in 12 attempts.

Their last victory in the league away from home was a 2-1 win over Fulham on January 20, and they have since collected just three points from a possible 36.

For a side that were, at one point last season, considered potential title contenders and finished the 2018-19 campaign as Champions League runners-up, that is disastrous form:

Spurs have become perennial top-four finishers under manager Mauricio Pochettino.

They have qualified for Europe's elite competition four seasons running, but deep into 2019-20, their Champions League prospects for 2020-21 look bleak.

Spurs are 10 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, and they showed little indication Sunday they will be able to turn their current slump around.

Loser: Marco Silva's Everton Future

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

The same could be said for Everton, who are just three points off the relegation zone after 11 rounds of the new campaign.

A win over Spurs would have provided some much-needed momentum for the Toffees, but another lacklustre performance has likely pushed manager Marco Silva closer to the exit door at Goodison Park.

Everton have a fine squad, and their fans can legitimately feel aggrieved with their current position in the league.

With the likes of Spurs, Manchester United and Arsenal underperforming compared to recent seasons, Everton should be one of the sides looking to take advantage and break into the top four.

Unlike Leicester, though, they appear to have a manager who is simply not living up to his billing.

Everton's next two matches are against Southampton and Norwich City, both sides that are currently in the relegation zone.

Anything other than six points in those fixtures, and Silva could find himself relieved of his position before Christmas.