Everton's Andre Gomes Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury After Tackle by Heung-Min Son

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Everton's Andre Gomes suffered a horrific leg injury in the second half of the Toffees' Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Gomes went down under a challenge from Heung-Min Son, who was visibly distressed at the situation and subsequently saw his yellow card upgraded to a red before the Portuguese midfielder was stretchered off:

Spurs full-back Serge Aurier, who collided with Gomes after Son's challenge, was also clearly upset by the injury, as were numerous other players.

Referee Martin Atkinson's decision to dismiss Son seemingly due to the severity of the injury was widely questioned:

At the time of Gomes' injury, Everton were trailing 1-0 to Dele Alli's 63rd-minute goal with only 10 minutes of normal time remaining.

However, 12 minutes of injury time were duly added and Cenk Tosun subsequently headed a late equaliser for the hosts.

There was little to celebrate for either side come the final whistle, though, and both remain in the bottom half of the table.

Based on the reaction to his injury, it seems likely Gomes, 26, will now be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, a big blow for the Toffees as he has been a key player for them this term.