Stephen Strasburg Contract Rumors: Nationals 'Willing to Give' SP 'A Nice' Raise

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Washington Nationals are reportedly going to open up their pockets to re-sign postseason hero Stephen Strasburg.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, "they are willing to give him a nice annual raise" and the two sides are going to work right away. The main negotiation between the two sides could be the number of years on the next deal.

Strasburg had four more years at $100 million remaining on his last deal but decided to opt out of the remaining contract and hit free agency, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

While Washington will certainly want to retain the World Series MVP from the franchise's first-ever championship, there will likely be a lot of demand for the 31-year-old.

Strasburg signed a seven-year, $175 million extension in 2016 during a stretch when he struggled with consistency and durability. He made himself a lot of money in 2019 by showcasing elite talent while staying healthy.

He finished the regular season with a 3.32 ERA and 1.04 WHIP while also setting career highs with 18 wins and 251 strikeouts. His 209 innings also led the league after he managed just 22 starts a year ago.

The right-hander shined in the playoffs with a 5-0 record and 1.98 ERA in six appearances (five starts).

In Game 6 of the World Series with the team on the brink of elimination, he went 8.1 innings while allowing just two runs.

Strasburg will be a huge addition to any team this offseason, regardless of whether pitching is a need.

If the Nationals want to ensure the starter is on their team in 2020, they will need to come through with a significant offer.