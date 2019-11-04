EPL Predictions: Picks, Top Players for Week 12 Premier League Fixtures

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Premier League leaders Liverpool host defending champions Manchester City in the pick of the Week 12 fixtures.

Elsewhere, Arsenal travel to Leicester City in a clash that could have a significant impact on the race for the top four, while there's a west Midlands derby between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Chelsea take on Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge, and Manchester United welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Old Trafford.

Newcastle United host Bournemouth, and Tottenham Hotspur do the same against Sheffield United.

Schedule

Friday, November 8

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Norwich 2-1 Watford

Saturday, November 9

12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET: Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Burnley 1-2 West Ham United

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United 1-1 Bournemouth

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Southampton 2-0 Everton

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Sheffield United

5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET: Leicester City 2-1 Arsenal

Sunday, November 10

2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET: Manchester United 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-2 Aston Villa

4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET: Liverpool 2-1 Manchester City

Key Players

Sadio Mane, Liverpool

Liverpool had Mane to thank in their last outing when they came from behind to beat Aston Villa 2-1.

The Senegal winger picked out Andy Robertson with a superb cross to the back post before heading home a dramatic late winner himself:

Liverpool writers Joel Rabinowitz and Henry Jackson hailed Mane's contributions:

The 27-year-old has produced 10 goals in all competitions this season, as well as five assists.

His efforts have helped Liverpool win 10 of their first 11 Premier League games and build a six-point lead over City.

A win for the Reds would give them an even more commanding lead over the Sky Blues in the title race, and Mane has been arguably their most consistent match-winner this season, so his performance could have a big impact on the outcome.

Jamie Vardy, Leicester City

Arsenal are winless in their last three Premier League matches, and things aren't likely to get any easier with a trip to the King Power Stadium.

They'll come up against a Foxes side third in the table—six points ahead of them—and with the division's in-form goalscorer in their ranks.

Jamie Vardy has 10 goals in the Premier League this season, more than any other player, and he's scored 19 in 21 league matches since Brendan Rodgers took charge.

He found the net against Crystal Palace last time out:

The striker specialises in goals against the league's traditional big six, too. He has 34 goals and 10 assists against them, including eight strikes in as many games against Arsenal.

Keeping him quiet will be imperative if the Gunners are to get a much-needed win.