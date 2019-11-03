Premier League Table Week 11: Sunday's 2019 EPL Top Scorers and Results

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 3, 2019

Leicester City's Northern Irish manager Brendan Rodgers (L) congratulates Leicester City's English striker Jamie Vardy (C) following the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Leicester City at Selhurst Park in south London on November 3, 2019. - Leicester won the match 2-0. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)
BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Leicester City moved back up to third in the Premier League on Sunday with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The win came courtesy of goals from Caglar Soyuncu and Jamie Vardy.

Everton's 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in the later game was marred by an awful injury to Andre Gomes.

                         

Scores

Crystal Palace 0-2 Leicester City

Everton 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

                    

Standings

Top Scorers

1. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 10

T2. Tammy Abraham, Chelsea: 9

T2. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 9

4. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 8

5. Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 7

T6. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 6

T6. Teemu Pukki, Norwich City: 6

T6. Sadio Mane, Liverpool: 6

                 

Recap

After an uninspiring first half from both sides, Leicester eventually made a breakthrough in their match 11 minutes after the break.

Soyuncu headed home after Patrick van Aanholt failed to clear a James Maddison corner.

Vardy made it 2-0 in the 88th minute after a neat passing exchange with Demarai Gray:

The goal is Vardy's 10th Premier League strike of the campaign, making him the division's top scorer.

The striker has scored 19 times in 21 league games under manager Brendan Rodgers.

Everton's clash with Spurs was similarly lacking in first-half quality.

The game eventually sparked into life after the break, when Heung-Min Son was denied a penalty after going down in a collision with Yerry Mina:

Dominic Booth of the Manchester Evening News felt the Spurs forward should have been given a spot-kick, while Adam Jones of the Liverpool Echo disagreed:

Son later slipped in Dele Alli to open the scoring:

The South Korean was sent off quarter of an hour later after a foul on Gomes, with the midfielder appearing to suffer a severe injury when he hit the turf and collided with Serge Aurier.

Son was inconsolable while Gomes received treatment:

Football writer Daniel Storey felt the challenge from Son did not merit a red card, however:

Cenk Tosun equalised for the Toffees in the seventh minute of injury time with a header from Lucas Digne's cross to ensure both sides shared the spoils.

Tottenham are up to 11th in the table following the draw, while Everton are 17th.

