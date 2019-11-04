Champions League 2019: Matchday 4 Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The UEFA Champions League returns with Matchday 4 on Tuesday, when defending champions Liverpool face Genk at home in Group E.

Premier League peers Chelsea are also back in action and host Ajax at Stamford Bridge, where they will hope to do the double over their Dutch opponents following a 1-0 upset in Amsterdam a fortnight ago.

Barcelona host Slavia Prague in one of the early kick-offs before Inter Milan face Borussia Dortmund in what promises to be a fiery Group F showdown at the Westfalenstadion.

Real Madrid are at home to Galatasaray on Wednesday, and they will want a response following a 0-0 stalemate at home to Real Betis in La Liga last time out.

Elsewhere, Manchester City will guarantee a top-two finish in Group C and a place in the round of 16 if they beat Atalanta away.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus make the long trip to Lokomotiv Moscow hoping to carve out a lead over Atletico Madrid in Group D, with the Russians seeking their first points of the competition at home.

Fixtures, Predictions and TV Info

Tuesday, November 5

Group F: Barcelona vs. Slavia Prague, 5:55 p.m. GMT/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport 1 (3-1)

Group G: Zenit Saint Petersburg vs. RB Leipzig, 5:55 p.m. GMT/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport ESPN (2-1)

Group H: Chelsea vs. Ajax, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 2 (3-2)

Group H: Valencia vs. Lille, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (0-0)

Group F: Borussia Dortmund vs. Inter Milan, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport ESPN (2-2)

Group G: Lyon vs. Benfica, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (2-1)

Group E: Napoli vs. Red Bull Salzburg, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (2-3)

Group E: Liverpool vs. Genk, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 3/TNT (3-0)

Wednesday, November 6

Group D: Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Juventus, 5:55 p.m. GMT/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport ESPN (1-2)

Group B: Bayern Munich vs. Olympiakos, 5:55 p.m. GMT/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport 1/TNT (3-1)

Group B: Red Star Belgrade vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 2 (1-2)

Group C: Atalanta vs. Manchester City, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 3 (1-2)

Group C: Dinamo Zagreb vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 8 p.m. GMT/ 3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (2-2)

Group D: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Atletico Madrid, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (0-1)

Group A: PSG vs. Club Brugge, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra(2-1)

Group A: Real Madrid vs. Galatasaray, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport ESPN (2-0)

Live-streaming links: BT Sport App, B/R Live, fubo TV

Tuesday Odds

Barcelona: -500 (bet $500 to win $100), Slavia Prague: +1450 (bet $100 to win $430), Draw: +550

Prague: +1450 (bet $100 to win $430), Draw: +550 Zenit : +175, Leipzig: +150, Draw: +250

: +175, Leipzig: +150, Draw: +250 Chelsea: +100, Ajax: +260, Draw: +270

Ajax: +260, Draw: +270 Valencia: -120, Lille: +350, Draw: +250

Borussia Dortmund: -105, Inter: +285, Draw: +260

Dortmund: -105, Inter: +285, Draw: +260 Lyon: +100, Benfica : +260, Draw: +260

: +260, Draw: +260 Napoli : -120, Red Bull Salzburg : +290, Draw: +300

: -120, Red Bull : +290, Draw: +300 Liverpool: -1250, Genk : +2500, Draw: +1000

Wednesday Odds

Lokomotiv Moscow: +450, Juventus : -160, Draw: +290

Moscow: +450, : -160, Draw: +290 Bayern Munich: -550, Olympiakos : +1300, Draw: +650

Munich: -550, : +1300, Draw: +650 Red Star Belgrade: +450, Tottenham: -180, Draw: +340

Tottenham: -180, Draw: +340 Atalanta: +425, Manchester City: -200, Draw: +425

Dinamo : +125, Shakhtar : +210, Draw: +255

: +125, : +210, Draw: +255 Bayer Leverkusen : +175, Atletico Madrid: +170, Draw: +215

: +175, Madrid: +170, Draw: +215 PSG : -600, Club Brugge : +1500, Draw: +675

: -600, Club : +1500, Draw: +675 Real Madrid: -500, Galatasaray : +1200, Draw: +600

Odds per Caesars

Premier League Big Guns Face Decisive Week

Few might have expected Chelsea to clinch all three points in their visit to the Johan Cruijff ArenA on Matchday 3, and Ajax will want to make up for that result in London.

The Blues have won eight of their last nine games, with the only loss in that stretch being their Carabao Cup fourth-round defeat to Manchester United when manager Frank Lampard fielded a weakened XI.

Tammy Abraham netted his ninth Premier League goal of the season when Chelsea beat Watford 2-1 away on Saturday, and Christian Pulisic bagged his fourth goal in two league games:

Pep Guardiola's City face arguably the most difficult fixture of their Group C campaign when they travel to Atalanta on Wednesday, but the Citizens are facing their Italian opponents at just the right time.

Atalanta are fourth in Serie A and recently went eight league games unbeaten before Sunday's 2-0 defeat at home to Cagliari, via Premier Sports:

City should be able to hit Gian Piero Gasperini's side while they're vulnerable, and Liverpool will also be facing an opponent still reeling from domestic disappointment.

Genk lost 2-0 in their trip to Eupen on Saturday, while Jurgen Klopp's men struck late to defeat Aston Villa 2-1 away.

The Reds were rampant 4-1 victors when they travelled to Genk two weeks ago, and there's every reason to expect an even more resilient display from the hosts at Anfield:

Liverpool are unbeaten in 10 games across all competitions but haven't kept a clean sheet in their last seven, offering Genk a glimmer of hope that there is a chink in the Reds' armour after all.

Spain's Heavyweights On the Ropes

None of Spain's "Big Three" could muster a win in La Liga this weekend, with Barcelona upset 3-1 at Levante, while Real and Atletico Madrid drew against Betis (0-0) and Sevilla (1-1), respectively.

Los Rojiblancos will be the most content with their result considering the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan isn't an easy place to travel, while Barca and Real will be considerably more alarmed.

Richard Martin of Reuters provided reaction from Blaugrana boss Ernesto Valverde following his third loss of the season, with pressure reportedly mounting regarding his future at the Camp Nou:

Barca beat Slavia Prague 2-1 away in their last European fixture, and Valverde's stars will want to give a much better account of themselves in their return home, where they're unbeaten this season.

Zinedine Zidane has just three victories in seven games across all competitions and will consider Wednesday's clash with Galatasaray a must-win considering Real already trail runaway Group A leaders Paris Saint-Germain by five points.

Real blogger Lucas Navarrete criticised the club's lack of consistency this term:

Zidane's side beat Gala 1-0 in Istanbul—their first win in three European games this season—and you would imagine they can better that scoreline at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Atletico and Juventus are level on points at the top of Group D heading into what could be a transformative Matchday 4. The teams travel to Bayer Leverkusen and Lokomotiv Moscow, respectively, where either front-runner will be quick to capitalise should their nearest rivals drop points.