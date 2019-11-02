La Liga Results 2019: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 12 Matches

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid failed to capitalise on a shock defeat for Barcelona in La Liga on Saturday as they were held to a goalless draw at home to Real Betis.

Los Blancos had the chance to go top of the table after Barca slipped to a 3-1 defeat at Levante.

Atletico Madrid played out a 1-1 draw with Sevilla, while Valencia beat Espanyol in the day's other fixtures.

Scores

Espanyol 1-2 Valencia

Levante 3-1 Barcelona

Sevilla 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid 0-0 Real Betis

Standings

Recap

Barcelona looked to be on course for an eighth win of the season when Lionel Messi put them ahead from the penalty spot before half-time, the sixth consecutive match in all competitions in which he's found the net.

The contest took a dramatic turn in a short space of time, however, with three quick-fire goals from Levante:

Jose Campana lashed in before Borja Mayoral netted a fine effort from outside the area.

Nemanja Radoja wrapped up the scoring with a deflected shot after Barca failed to clear their lines:

No team has conceded more than Real Betis' 21 goals in La Liga this season, but Los Verdiblancos did a superb job of keeping out Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Eden Hazard did manage to find the net early on, but his effort was disallowed for offside.

Karim Benzema, Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy and Vinicius Junior all came close, but Real could not find a way past Joel Robles.

The Spanish Football Podcast put the result in perspective:

Atletico had also drawn away at Sevilla in what was manager Diego Simeone's 300th game in charge.

Franco Vazquez's header crept in for the home side in the 28th minute before Alvaro Morata equalised with a header of his own on the hour-mark.

Tomas Vaclik saved a spot-kick from Diego Costa after Atleti were controversially awarded a penalty.

The controversy did not stop there, though, as Jules Kounde blocked a shot from Morata on the line:

Atleti have drawn six of their 12 La Liga matches this season, but with the team only one point off the top, AS' Robbie Dunne believes they could still be in with a chance of winning the title:

In the day's early kick-off, Valencia came from behind at Espanyol.

Marc Roca had given the hosts a first-half lead from the penalty spot, but Dani Parejo replied with a spot-kick of his own before Maxi Gomez headed home a winner with 10 minutes left on the clock.