Unai Emery Says Tactics Worked, but Maybe Arsenal 'Deserved More' Against Wolves

Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images

Manager Unai Emery has said his Arsenal team deserved a better result in the 1-1 Premier League draw with Wolves on Saturday, and he believes his tactics worked at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners took a 21st-minute lead through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the captain scored his 50th goal for the club.

However, Wolves grabbed a point with 14 minutes left when Raul Jimenez found a deserved equaliser.

The visitors had less possession than the hosts but created more chances on target than the Gunners.

According to Sam France of Goal, Emery said he was disappointed with the result but not the display:

"It's a bad result, but tactically it worked how we wanted.

"It was an equal match and maybe we deserved more. It's disappointing. I think the players tried and we scored the first goal but we needed a second for more confidence.

"I am frustrated because we are dropping points at home like we did last year."

Mesut Ozil returned to the starting XI after his substitute appearance at Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, and the German linked the midfield and the attack.

However, Arsenal struggled in the second half, and Wolves' pressure paid off with a goal in the closing stages.

Emery said he believes there are no communication issues at Arsenal impacting the players or morale.

"I think they understand me, yes," said Emery. "They feel the responsibility to win and when we draw they are sad. We can improve the balance defensively. But the key was to have more clear chances to take the result for us."

Emery also said Aubameyang could potentially carry on as the full-time skipper once Granit Xhaka returns.

The Spaniard added he is tough on himself when results are poor and admitted Arsenal must improve their performances after a recent dip.

There appears to be tactical issues between the defence and midfield, but the return of Ozil could see the attackers be given a greater license to push forward.

Emery's approach has created an increasingly conservative style at the Emirates, and Arsenal fans will want to see their team once again become one of England's most creative outfits.