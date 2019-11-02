Report: Matt Moore to Start for Chiefs vs. Vikings with Patrick Mahomes Injured

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 2, 2019

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Matt Moore (8) warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Ed Zurga/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs will reportedly have to wait at least one more week to get quarterback Patrick Mahomes back in the starting lineup. 

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs will see how Mahomes looks after going through a pregame workout routine Sunday before their game against the Minnesota Vikings, but the expectation is Matt Moore will be the starter. 

Rapoport noted Kansas City also activated Chad Henne to the active roster, which could be seen as an indication the team expects to be without Mahomes. 

Even though the door hasn't been shut on Mahomes returning this week, Rapoport reported on Oct. 27 that the most likely return date for the reigning NFL MVP is Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans. 

Mahomes has been out of action since dislocating his knee in the second quarter of Kansas City's 30-6 win over the Denver Broncos on Oct. 17. He had also been dealing with an ankle injury since the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

Despite last week's 31-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid did an excellent job of having Moore ready to play. The 35-year-old threw for 267 yards and two touchdowns in his first start since 2017. 

Kansas City has lost three of its last four games but leads the AFC West with a 5-3 record heading into Sunday's showdown against the Vikings (6-2) at Arrowhead Stadium. 

