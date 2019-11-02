Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham Power Chelsea to Easy Win vs. Reeling Watford

Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Chelsea secured a 2-1 Premier League win over Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Tammy Abraham opened the scoring after just four minutes with his 10th goal of the season in all competitions. He turned provider for Christian Pulisic in the 55th minute.

Gerard Deulofeu pulled one back from the penalty spot with 10 minutes of normal time remaining to set up a tense finish, but the Hornets were unable to complete a comeback.

Watford remain in the hunt for their first league win of the season, while Chelsea are up to third in the table.

Chelsea got off to the perfect start when Abraham raced onto a superb ball from Jorginho and deftly lifted it over Ben Foster:

Opta's Duncan Alexander put Abraham's ninth Premier League goal of the season in perspective:

Watford showed signs of life after a slow start when a promising move ended in Roberto Pereyra registering a shot on target, but the Blues continued to dominate.

Foster denied Abraham after he pounced on a blocked shot from Mason Mount, and the goalkeeper had to be at full stretch to keep out a looping Pulisic header from the resulting corner.

Foster made another excellent stop late on in the half when he tipped a venomous effort from Mount onto the bar.

Watford came close to equalising two minutes after the break, but Kurt Zouma made a vital block to deny Andre Gray after Deulofeu pounced on a mistake from Emerson Palmieri.

At the other end, Foster was on hand again to deny Mount, earning praise from The Athletic's Simon Johnson:

There was little Foster could do to keep out Pulisic from point-blank range, though, when the American met Abraham's ball across the middle:

Although Foster made further saves to deny Pulisic and Mateo Kovacic, Chelsea looked to be cruising toward victory when Jorginho was controversially penalised after a lengthy video assistant referee review for a challenge on Deulofeu:

Foster was almost the hero again for the Hornets when he went up for a last-gasp free-kick, but Chelsea counterpart Kepa Arrizabalaga made a dramatic stop from his header.

What's Next

Chelsea host Ajax in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday before facing Crystal Palace in league action on Saturday. Watford travel to Norwich City on Friday.