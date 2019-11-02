Premier League Winners and Losers After Saturday's Updated Week 11 EPL Table

GEOFF CADDICK/Getty Images

Saturday saw plenty of drama in the Premier League, as title-chasing Liverpool and Manchester City were both forced to come from behind to pick up wins.

The Reds secured a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa thanks to Sadio Mane's 94th-minute winner, while Kyle Walker picked up a goal and an assist as Manchester City saw off a spirited Southampton.

Elsewhere, Manchester United slipped to a surprise defeat at Bournemouth, Arsenal were held at home by Wolverhampton Wanderers and there were also wins for Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Sheffield United.

Saturday's Premier League Results

Bournemouth 1-0 Manchester United

Arsenal 1-1 Wolves

Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool

Brighton 2-0 Norwich City

Manchester City 2-1 Southampton

Sheffield United 3-0 Burnley

West Ham United 2-3 Newcastle

Watford 1-2 Chelsea

Premier League Table (games played, goal difference, points)

1. Liverpool 11, +16, 31

2. Manchester City 11, +24, 25

3. Chelsea 11, +8, 23

4. Leicester City 10, +17, 20

5. Arsenal 11, +1, 17

6. Sheffield United 11, +4, 16

7. Bournemouth 11, +1, 16

8. Brighton 11, 0, 15

9. Crystal Palace 10, -2, 15

10. Manchester United 11, +2, 13

11. Wolves 11, 0, 13

12. West Ham 11, -3, 13

13. Tottenham 10, +1, 12

14. Burnley 11, -4, 12

15. Newcastle United 11, -8, 12

16. Aston Villa 11, -2, 11

17. Everton 10, -6, 10

18. Southampton 11, -17, 8

19. Norwich 11, -15, 7

20. Watford 11, -17, 5

Winner: Liverpool's Title Belief

Liverpool's unbeaten Premier League record came perilously close to ending on Saturday as Aston Villa gave the Reds an almighty scare at Villa Park.

Yet for the second league match in a row, Jurgen Klopp's side came from behind to pick up all three points and maintain their six-point lead at the top of the table.

Liverpool were 1-0 down with 87 minutes on the clock when Andy Robertson headed an equaliser. Sadio Mane then pounced in the fourth minute of stoppage time to break Villa hearts.

Opta noted how Liverpool are no strangers to late goals:

Liverpool had not been at their best throughout the match, but their ability to carve out victory is a quality associated with championship-winning sides and will fuel belief they can win the title this season.

Klopp told reporters after the match that his team "made it difficult for ourselves," but Liverpool's refusal to give up, energy and confidence will increase belief they can finally deliver the Premier League trophy.

Loser: Man Utd's revival



Manchester United headed into Saturday's clash with Bournemouth on a run of three straight wins that had restored confidence around Old Trafford, but all that came crashing down in a 1-0 defeat.

Former Red Devil Joshua King scored the only goal of the game in the first half to inflict a fourth Premier League defeat in 11 games on the struggling Red Devils and halt their momentum.

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette felt it was United's worst performance of the season:

The visitors had plenty of possession in the second half but rarely looked like scoring, while defensively they looked vulnerable and handed Bournemouth opportunities to add a second.

Opta highlighted just how poor their start to the season has been:

Per Ben Collins at BBC Sport, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer called the defeat "a step back for us" after the game as his side drop to 10th place in the table.

Winner: Kyle Walker

Manchester City were also forced to come from behind on Saturday against struggling Southampton, and the champions' unlikely hero was 29-year-old right-back Kyle Walker.

James Ward-Prowse had pounced on an error from Ederson in the first half to gift Saints the lead, and Pep Guardiola's side had struggled to break the visitors down until Walker popped up with a goal and an assist late on.

The defender crossed for Sergio Aguero to fire in an equaliser on 70 minutes and then poked home the winner from an Angelino cross with only four minutes of normal time remaining.

Walker offered his thoughts after the win:

It was an important win for the champions that keeps them in touch with leaders Liverpool. City remain six points behind but can halve that deficit with victory at Anfield in their next Premier League outing.

Loser: Unai Emery

Arsenal manager Unai Emery watched his side throw away a lead for the third match in a row on Saturday as the Gunners were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Wolves.

The Arsenal boss brought Mesut Ozil back in from the cold and was rewarded with an impressive showing from the German, although even the mercurial 31-year-old could not conjure up a win.

Goal's Charles Watts was pleased to see Ozil back but was not impressed with Emery's tactics:

Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave Arsenal the lead in the first half, but Raul Jimenez levelled after the break for the visitors as the game ended in a draw and the Gunners were booed off:

The jeers are evidence that supporters are losing faith in Emery, and his post-match comments that his tactics in the game worked are also unlikely to impress disillusioned fans:

Defeat on Saturday means the north Londoners have won only two of their last nine Premier League games, and there is little evidence to suggest Emery will be able to return the club to the Premier League's top four this season.