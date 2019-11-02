EPL Table: Saturday's Week 11 Results, Scores and 2019 Premier League Standings

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Two late goals from Andrew Robertson and Sadio Mane gave Liverpool a dramatic 2-1 Premier League win at Aston Villa when it appeared the leaders would lose their first game of the season.

Manchester City also trailed against Southampton, but two strikes from Sergio Aguero and Kyle Walker in the last 20 minutes made it 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Wolves also fought back to earn a 1-1 draw at Arsenal with a Raul Jimenez goal in the closing stages.

Earlier in the day, Manchester United suffered a 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth after a disappointing display at the Vitality Stadium.

Chelsea survived a late resurgence by Watford to win 2-1 at Vicarage Road, equalling a club-record seventh consecutive away victory in all competitions.

Saturday's Results

Bournemouth 0-1 Manchester United

Arsenal 1-1 Wolves

Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool

Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 Norwich

Manchester City 2-1 Southampton

Sheffield United 3-0 Burnley

West Ham United 2-3 Newcastle United

Watford 1-2 Chelsea

Sunday's Fixtures

Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City: 2 p.m. GMT, 9 a.m. ET

Everton vs. Spurs: 4:30 p.m. GMT, 11:30 a.m. ET

Latest Standings

Saturday Recap

It seemed the European champions were on their way to their first Premier League loss of the season, but Jurgen Klopp's men performed a great escape.

Villa took a first-half lead through Trezeguet, and Liverpool were then denied what appeared to be an equaliser by the video assistant referee, which adjudged Roberto Firmino offside by the tightest of margins.

The Premier League showed why the call was made by VAR:

Liverpool continued to plug away in the second half, but Villa dealt with the majority of the Reds' best play.

However, Dean Smith's side have made a habit of collapsing in the closing stages of matches, and Robertson grabbed an equaliser with an 87th-minute header before Mane scored a dramatic winner in the fifth minute of injury time.

Manchester City were also made to work to keep pace at the top of the table against Southampton, with the Saints taking the lead at the Etihad Stadium.

James Ward-Prowse scored after 13 minutes, and City struggled to display their usually ruthlessness.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Home supporters had to wait until 20 minutes from time for Aguero to make it 1-1, and the winner came from an unlikely source, as right-back Walker scored with four minutes left.

Manchester United were stuck in second gear during their trip to Bournemouth, and a former Red Devils player scored the only goal of the game for the hosts.

The visitors dominated the opening 30 minutes, but Bournemouth's Josh King produced a telling moment of quality in the final third that had been lacking at the other end. The striker controlled the ball in the box, flicked it over Aaron Wan-Bissaka and fired past David de Gea.

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

United drop to 10th after their defeat, and Bournemouth moved up to seventh.

There was also disappointment for Unai Emery after Arsenal dropped points at the Emirates Stadium.

Skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave the Gunners a 21st-minute lead, but the hosts could not extend their advantage.

Wolves remained active throughout the match and got their rewards when Raul Jimenez scored the equaliser after 76 minutes.

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Speaking to Match Of The Day (h/t Steve Sutcliffe of BBC Sport), Emery said he was disappointed his side could not put the result to bed:

"The players tried and the players worked. The result is not good. We were winning 1-0, we needed to score the second goal because in one moment they can score and they did that.

"We are not proud of our result today. After the first goal we wanted to manage the result but we didn't do that. We created some chances, they created some chances but they scored - that is the difference."

Arsenal remain fifth, but they have just one victory in their last five games in all competitions.

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Chelsea controlled the first half at Watford, but the bottom side rallied to give the Blues a fright.

Tammy Abraham gave Frank Lampard's team a fifth-minute lead with a controlled finish after a sensational first-time pass from Jorginho, and Christian Pulisic doubled the advantage 10 minutes into the second half.

VAR then decided Jorginho had fouled Gerard Deulofeu in the box with 12 minutes remaining, and the forward picked himself up to dispatch the penalty.

The Hornets searched for an equaliser during the remainder of the match, but Chelsea secured the points and move up to third.