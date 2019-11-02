Troy Vincent: NFL Refs 'Held Accountable' After Bucs' Bruce Arians' Criticism

James Kenney/Associated Press

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said the league's officials are "held accountable" for on-field mistakes, but any discipline handed down isn't publicly announced.

Vincent told Jarrett Bell of USA Today he didn't agree with an assessment from Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, who said Monday it's a "shame" that referees aren't held to the same standard as general managers, coaches and players.

"I disagree with that," Vincent said Friday. "What I've shared with Bruce this week and others is that they are held accountable. It's just not public."

