Sadio Mane's Injury-Time Goal Steals Liverpool Win vs. Aston Villa

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistNovember 2, 2019

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 02: Andy Robertson of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Liverpool FC at Villa Park on November 02, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Liverpool defeated Aston Villa 2-1 on Saturday, with the Premier League leaders collecting three points after two goals in the closing moments at Villa Park.

The hosts took a 21st-minute lead after Trezeguet scored his first Villa goal since joining the club.

Liverpool hunted for a second-half equaliser and had to wait until three minutes from time when Andrew Robertson headed home.

One last throw of the dice saw Sadio Mane find the back of the net deep into stoppage time for the Reds.

                                   

What's Next

Liverpool host Genk in UEFA Champions League action on Tuesday and will welcome Manchester City to Anfield on November 10 in a crucial game in the race for the Premier League title. Villa travel to local rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers in league play on November 10.

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

