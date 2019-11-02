Paris Masters 2019: Novak Djokovic Advances to Men's Final

MARTIN BUREAU/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic battled past a determined Grigor Dimitrov to make it into the final of the 2019 Paris Masters on Saturday.

There was little between the players for long spells of the contest, with the top seed eventually running out a 7-6 (5), 6-4 winner.

Later in the day, Rafael Nadal will be seeking to join Djokovic in Sunday's final when he takes on Canada's Denis Shapovalov in the second semi-final of the day.

Here are the results from Paris and a recap of some of the best of the action on semi-finals day.

Paris Masters—Saturday Schedule

(1) Novak Djokovic bt. Grigor Dimitrov: 7-6 (5), 6-4

(2) Rafael Nadal vs. Denis Shapovalov

Saturday Recap

Throughout the week in Paris, Djokovic has been in serene form, meaning the match was always going to be a big challenge for Dimitrov.

The Bulgarian would have been pleased with the manner in which he performed from the off, as there was little between him and the top seed at times. Both players were rock-solid on serve, and from early in the set, it felt as though a tiebreak would be needed to separate them.

In it, there were signs of nervousness from both players, but eventually, Djokovic was able to move through the gears and find his best in the clutch moments, per George Bellshaw of Metro:

Here's the moment Djokovic came out on top at the end of an extraordinary rally:

Having come up just short in the first set, Dimitrov needed to regroup at the start of the second stanza. And although the Bulgarian was able to play solid tennis still, the tiebreak seemed to serve as a boost for Djokovic.

In the fifth game, the 16-time Grand Slam champion carved out the first two break points of the match. Djokovic seized the second one of them, and after consolidating with his own hold of serve, he was able to coast to victory.