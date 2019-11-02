Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Scores, but Arsenal Draw vs. Wolves

Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

Arsenal were held to their fifth Premier League stalemate of the season on Saturday as drew 1-1 with Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoring in the 21st minute with his 50th goal for the Gunners, but Raul Jimenez equalised for Wolves with 14 minutes remaining.

The Gunners remain fifth after the draw, while the point takes Wolves to 11th. The result marks the third time in six days Arsenal have failed to win having led in a match.

A strong start from Wolves saw them dominate possession and enjoy several chances early on through the likes of Diogo Jota, Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves.

Football.London's James Benge observed the one-sided nature of the contest as the hosts struggled to get going:

However, it was Arsenal who broke the deadlock against the run of play; Alexandre Lacazette, having been found in the box by David Luiz, squared the ball for Aubameyang to side-foot home.

The striker had the chance to double his tally minutes later after Rui Patricio did well to keep out Lucas Torreira, but he fired the rebound over the bar.

Wolves finished the half strongly, and Bernd Leno had to come to the hosts' rescue to keep out Matt Doherty when he was picked out on the edge of the area by Jota.

The visitors started the second half in much the same fashion, and Leno was called upon again to keep out Neves, but Wolves' pressure eventually told when Jimenez headed home Moutinho's cross.

As SB Nation's Matt Wiltse observed, Dani Ceballos bore responsibility for the goal:

Sokratis came closest for Arsenal in their attempts to find a winner, heading wide at the back post, but the Gunners are now winless in three Premier League matches.

What's Next

Arsenal travel to Leicester City next Saturday, after a trip to Vitoria in the UEFA Europa League on Wednesday. Wolves host Slovan Bratislava in the Europa League on Thursday before taking on Aston Villa on Sunday.