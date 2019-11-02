Josh Gordon Rumors: Seahawks Were Only Team to Put in Claim for Ex-Patriots WR

Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks were reportedly the only team to place a waiver claim for wide receiver Josh Gordon following his release from the New England Patriots' injured reserve list Thursday.

Ian Rapoport reported the update Saturday. The Seahawks announced the acquisition of Gordon via the waiver process Friday.

The 28-year-old Houston native recorded 20 catches for 287 yards and one touchdown across six appearances for the Pats after being reinstated by the NFL when his latest indefinite suspension under the league's substance-abuse policy was lifted in August.

Gordon was the breakout sensation of the 2013 season with the Cleveland Browns, where he recorded 87 receptions for an NFL-best 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns in just 14 games. He's never been able to replicate that production, however, in large part because of injuries and off-field problems that led to his departure from Cleveland.

The Patriots placed him on injured reserve last week after he suffered a knee injury, but head coach Bill Belichick said Friday the wideout has been cleared to play.

"We released him because he was healthy," Belichick told reporters. "He passed his physical."

Gordon responded to Seattle's waiver claim with an Instagram post.

"The journey has just begun," he wrote alongside a picture of himself in a Seahawks jersey.

The fact that the Hawks were the only team to place a claim shows how far Gordon's stock has fallen over the past six years. It represents a terrific place for him to rebuild his value, though the same could have been said of New England.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said in the announcement they'll "find out more next week," which means Gordon isn't expected to play in Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He could make his team debut in Week 10 against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers.