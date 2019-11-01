49ers Rumors: LB Kwon Alexander Out for Season with Torn Pectoral Injury

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander is out for the season after suffering a torn pectoral during Thursday night's 28-25 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 2017 Pro Bowler underwent an MRI on Friday to determine the full extent of the injury.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

