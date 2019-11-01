Jets' Jamal Adams 'At Peace' with Trade Deadline Drama After Talk with Owner

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The issues between Jamal Adams and the New York Jets appear to be settled thanks to owner Christopher Johnson.

Adams told reporters on Friday he is "at peace" after having a productive conversation with Johnson regarding the star safety being the subject of trade rumors earlier this week.

Adams noted he hasn't spoken with head coach Adam Gase or general manager Joe Douglas, but he will at some point following Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

Leading up to the trade deadline Tuesday, ESPN's Rich Cimini reported Adams was "the hot name" being shopped around and it "wouldn't shock me" if the Jets dealt their star safety.

The Dallas Cowboys were among the teams interested in Adams, with NFL Network's Jane Slater reporting they offered New York a 2020 first-round pick and a third-day selection. The Jets opted to keep the 24-year-old, but he used Twitter to voice his unhappiness with the situation:

"Any reports of me asking to be traded from the New York Jets are completely false. At the end of the week last week, I sat down with the GM and Coach Gase and told them I want to be here in New York. I was told yesterday by my agent that the GM then went behind my back and shopped me around to teams, even after I asked him to keep me here! Crazy business."

Adams still has one more guaranteed year remaining on his rookie contract, not including the fifth-year option for 2021 that the Jets have the right to exercise after this season.

Since being drafted No. 6 overall in 2017, Adams has established himself as a key piece of New York's defense. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2018 after recording 115 combined tackles and 3.5 sacks. The former LSU star leads the team with five passes defensed in seven games this season.