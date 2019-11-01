Eddie Howe Says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Is Building a 'New' Manchester United

Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Bournemouth coach Eddie Howe has paid tribute to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of Manchester United's Premier League visit to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

According to Tom Doyle of the Evening Standard, Howe said the Norwegian has done a good job since taking over from Jose Mourinho and noted Solskjaer is building a "new" United during his tenure:

"There's positive signs for them. They've got quality players, a very good manager who has given them real stability. He's working to the future to build a new Manchester United.

"I imagine it is (hard under that level of pressure). I think he's handled himself really well and done an excellent job to this point."

United began the campaign in style with a 4-0 win over Chelsea, but inconsistency took hold immediately afterwards, mimicking the poor form witnessed at the end of last season.

However, the Red Devils' displays have slowly started to improve, and the club are up to seventh in the league and have progressed to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

United have won three in a row in all competitions since the 1-1 Premier League draw with Liverpool at Old Trafford on October 20.

Howe added he's recently studied United and believes they are coming into form after eliminating Chelsea from the League Cup on Thursday at Stamford Bridge in a 2-1 win:

"Certainly looking at their last few games, which I have in great detail, I think they have played very well. The game against Chelsea was a very strong performance.

"They'll be pleased with their attacking play and defensive structures. Then looking back at Norwich, playing them away is a tough game, and I thought they were very professional, did the job and got a really good win."

Bournemouth have not produced the attacking football of previous campaigns, but they remain a tough opponent on their own turf.

The Cherries are without a victory in their last five in all competitions. However, they could leapfrog United with a win on the south coast.

Both teams could climb as high as fifth if they earn three points on Saturday, but they'll also need results to fall in their favour elsewhere.