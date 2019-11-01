Nationals to Visit President Donald Trump at White House on Monday

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Washington Nationals aren't wasting any time celebrating their 2019 World Series win at the White House with President Donald Trump.

Per an announcement from the White House, the Nationals will visit Trump on Monday:

There are certainly practical reasons for the Nationals organization to do their White House visit so soon after winning the World Series.

Everyone with the team will be in Washington, D.C., this weekend for the victory parade on Saturday, so having that many people stay in town for two more days makes sense rather than waiting until some point in 2020 to meet with the president.

Trump got a firsthand look at the Nationals during the World Series when he attended Game 5 on Oct. 27 at Nationals Park. The Houston Astros won that game 7-1 to take a 3-2 series lead.

The Nationals won all four of their World Series road games, including a 6-2 victory in the clinching Game 7. It marked the first Fall Classic ever in which the road team won every game.