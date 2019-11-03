Jorge Masvidal Beats Nate Diaz at UFC 244 via TKO After Doctor Stops Fight

Josh Hedges/Getty Images

Jorge Masvidal officially earned himself the title of the baddest in the UFC with a third-round TKO win over Nate Diaz via doctor's stoppage in the main event of UFC 244 in Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Because of a large cut on Diaz's right eye, the cageside doctor called an end to the action.

Diaz attempted to establish himself as the aggressor early on, but it was quickly met with return fire from Masvidal. After a brief time of clinching Masvidal floored his opponent with a flurry that included an elbow and a head kick.

The combo not only knocked down Diaz, but more importantly opened the gash on his head that would eventually be his undoing.

The Miami-native continued to find success in the clinch and close range exchanges throughout the round as he took the early lead.

That trend would continue in the second frame. Masvidal once again floored his West Coast counterpart with a clean right hand. While refusing to engage with his opponent on the ground Diaz he did open up the arsenal, scoring with body kicks and combinations to widen his lead.

As that lead widened so too did the cut over Diaz's eye. As the doctor stepped in to examine it between the third and fourth rounds the doctor deemed the fighter unfit to continue.

Diaz was upset as he believed that he was still in the fight and was hoping to turn up the heat in the championship rounds:

ESPN Stats & Info noted the rarity of a fight being stopped by the doctor on a pay-per-view card:

The 34-year-old welterweight just keeps racking up the high-profile wins, and his remarkable surge to stardom continues with a victory over Diaz. The win is Masvidal's 18th fight with the UFC, yet he is just now becoming a household name within the sport.

Last time out, Masvidal set the record for the fastest knockout in UFC history when he finished Ben Askren in five seconds.

The next step for Gamebred is interesting. Obviously, with his stock as high as it has ever been, one might surmise that he'll challenge Kamaru Usman for a legitimate UFC championship. But that's not exactly who the Floridian has in mind next.

"Conor's the same. He's a fighter," Masvidal told reporters of a potential fight with Conor McGregor. "He might not be the toughest guy, but he's a hell of a fighter, and he brings in millions of dollars, so of course I'm going to fight that guy over all these other bums. It's a no-brainer, man. But is he fighting? I don't know."

ESPN's Ariel Helwani has reported that the Irishman is interested in a bout with Masvidal sometime in 2020 after his reported return in January.

A fight between Masvidal and McGregor would certainly sell. The two have both established a reputation for putting on exciting bouts. Who knows, the UFC's promotional BMF belt might just be put on the line again, and Masvidal might once again have a chance to cement his legacy as one of the most dangerous fighters to do it.