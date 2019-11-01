Yankees Rumors: Aroldis Chapman 'Prefers' to Stay, Will Pursue New Contract

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 1, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 18: Aroldis Chapman #54 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning in game five of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 18, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Six-time All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman "prefers to remain a Yankee" and will pursue an extension as he mulls his $15 million player option for 2020, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Heyman noted Chapman would opt out of the final two years and $30 million remaining on his contract if no extension is reached. New York would then reportedly extend the $17.8 million qualifying offer in that scenario, which Chapman would almost assuredly decline.

The option was part of a five-year, $86 million deal he signed with the Yankees in December 2016, the largest ever for a reliever.

Chapman had 37 saves, a 2.21 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP in 60 appearances in 2019. He struck out 85 batters and allowed 25 walks in 57 innings. He also helped the Yankees reach the 2019 American League Championship Series.

He has a 2.51 ERA and 111 career saves in 198 appearances during his three-plus seasons in the Bronx.

Chapman was initially acquired from the Cincinnati Reds following the 2015 season. He spent the first half of the 2016 season in pinstripes before the team traded him to the Chicago Cubs prior to the trade deadline.

He went on to help the Cubs win their first World Series since 1908 that season, and he made his way back to the Big Apple that offseason.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported in July that a source told him there was a "one million percent" chance Chapman would opt out of his contract. Chapman denied Rosenthal's report, saying it was "completely false."

"But the truth is, honestly, I feel really good here," Chapman said, per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. "There's no reason for me to start thinking about changes or anything like that. I feel great here. Eventually, when the season is over, I'll sit down and talk about it. No need right now."

He added:

Even if he opts out, expect him to sign with the Yankees long term.

