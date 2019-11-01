Trent Alexander-Arnold Says Being Liverpool Captain Is His 'Dream'

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold has outlined his dream to one day captain Liverpool ahead of his 100th appearance for the club.

The 21-year-old is now in his third season as a first-team member under Jurgen Klopp.

In that time, he has established himself as one of the best right-backs in the world, and he recently earned his first Ballon d'Or nomination:

If Alexander-Arnold turns out for Liverpool against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday—a fair assumption given he has played every minute in the English top flight so far this term—he will reach three figures for Liverpool appearances.

The Liverpool-born defender told BBC Radio 5 Live's Guillem Balague ahead of the Villa game that he has his eye on the captain's armband:

"I am not shy in saying that [being captain] is a dream for me. Whether it comes true or not is not up to me; I don't pick who is captain. But that is something I would love to do one day. Captaining Liverpool is something I have always dreamed of, and it is something that motivates me.

"I have always been a Liverpool player, Liverpool has always been my home. I have never thought about changing clubs. I always thought Liverpool was destined to be my club. When I grew up, the dream was always to play for Liverpool. Now I am living the dream, and I can't see that changing."

Jordan Henderson, 29, succeeded Steven Gerrard as Reds captain in 2015 and led the side to UEFA Champions League glory last term.

Virgil van Dijk is an obvious successor to Henderson in the role should the midfielder depart the club, and he already has the armband with Netherlands:

But the Dutch centre-back is seven years Alexander-Arnold's senior.

As such, there seems a high likelihood the England international could eventually be in the running to captain the side, especially as he clearly has no plans to leave the club.

Given how crucial Alexander-Arnold already is to the Liverpool side aged 21, it is easy to see him following in the footsteps of recent Anfield legends Gerrard and Jamie Carragher, both of whom passed the 700-appearance mark for the club.

Barring a serious injury or sudden change of heart, the young full-back has all the hallmarks of a future Liverpool legend, not least because of his Merseyside heritage.