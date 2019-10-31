Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. Defends Baker Mayfield Amid Recent Criticism

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Odell Beckham Jr. doesn't think it's fair to single out Baker Mayfield as the Cleveland Browns attempt to turn around a 2-5 start to the 2019 NFL season.

Beckham conceded Mayfield will have to improve but said he's far from the only person on the team who needs to perform at a higher level, per ESPN's Jake Trotter:

"You can't sit here and say it's all on him. You have to take a look at everything going on around him. Obviously, he has to play better. I have to play better. ... We all need to do better. Can't sit back and be like, 'It's Baker's fault.' I feel like that's the easiest thing for us to do. I've been in situations where one person is getting the blame, and the rest of the people are quiet to kind of stay out of the fire."

The three-time Pro Bowler added he's "going to jump in the fire" with Mayfield.

While the second-year quarterback isn't the sole reason the Browns are falling short of expectations, he perhaps signifies the team's disappointing record more than anybody. Through seven games, he has thrown for 1,690 yards, six touchdowns and 12 interceptions, the last of which is tied for the most in the NFL.

Mayfield didn't help himself either when he walked out of his weekly press conference Wednesday following an exchange with Browns beat reporter Tony Grossi:

He addressed the situation shortly thereafter:

Standing up for his teammate is the right approach by Beckham because finger-pointing would only have made things worse. But it's not enough anymore for the players to hold themselves accountable. Cleveland can ill afford another loss or two if it still wants to reach the playoffs.

A matchup Sunday with the 2-6 Denver Broncos presents the Browns with a golden opportunity to snap their three-game losing skid.