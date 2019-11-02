Chase Young or QB? What the NFL's Bottom-Feeders Should Do with 2020 No. 1 Pick

0 of 6

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

As fans, we've become accustomed to NFL teams taking quarterbacks at the top of the draft. Signal-callers have gone No. 1 overall in seven of the past 10 drafts, and that's not surprising. Quarterback is the most important position on the field and typically the centerpiece of a franchise.

There's a reason teams are willing to tank for quarterbacks and not for interior offensive linemen.

However, this doesn't mean that quarterback is the right fit for a team selecting No. 1—or even the right choice when quarterback is an obvious need. There was a healthy debate last year whether the Arizona Cardinals should take a quarterback or pass-rusher Nick Bosa. Two years ago, it was quarterback, pass-rusher or star running back Saquon Barkley for the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns passed on a quarterback for Myles Garrett in the 2017 draft, a decision that looks silly with the ascension of Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. Of course, Garrett is an All-Pro-type talent and Mitchell Trubisky was actually the first quarterback off the board that year.

This year, the debate will likely be whether a team should take a signal-caller like Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa or standout Ohio State pass-rusher Chase Young. Like Bosa before him, Young—who already has 13.5 sacks—should be an instant difference-maker.

As we approach the midpoint of the 2019 season, five teams have one or zero wins and are in prime position to secure the No. 1 pick in 2020. A sixth has two wins but may now be on the tanking train. We'll examine each of these teams and determine whether a quarterback, Young or a different player would make the most sense at No. 1.