WWE Announces Survivor Series Will Include Raw, SmackDown, NXT Superstars

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 31, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 11: WWE logos are shown on screens before a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was announced that WWE wrestler Braun Strowman will face heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and WWE champion Brock Lesnar will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez at the WWE's Crown Jewel event at Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In the battle for brand supremacy, NXT will have its day at Survivor Series on Nov. 24 near Chicago.

WWE teased NXT's involvement in the event in an advertisement for the show that aired Thursday during Crown Jewel, per Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin.

The promotion didn't specify any matches for the card. NXT already has TakeOver: WarGames on the night before Survivor Series, so it will almost certainly be limited to the Survivor Series elimination match. Rather than the traditional Raw vs. SmackDown format, three teams could compete against one another.

Perhaps WWE has another Nexus-style invasion planned. Former NXT rookies led by Wade Barrett led an attack on John Cena, CM Punk and Luke Gallows on Raw in June 2010.

That led to a Team Nexus vs. Team WWE elimination match at SummerSlam.

Regardless of where NXT fits into Survivor Series, this illustrates how the perceived gulf between NXT and the main roster is closing.

Between this, the move to USA Network and Finn Balor's return to Full Sail University, NXT is starting to shed the label of strictly being WWE's developmental brand.

