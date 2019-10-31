La Liga Table 2019: Thursday's Week 11 Results and Updated Standings

Granada failed to reclaim the lead at the top of La Liga on Thursday after a surprise 3-1 defeat at Getafe.

Eibar gained a much-needed 2-1 victory over Villarreal with a 95th-minute winner from Fabian Orellana, allowing them to pull away from the relegation zone.

Mallorca and Osasuna couldn't be separated during a 2-2 draw on the Balearic Islands.

                                  

Thursday's Results

Eibar 2-1 Villarreal

Mallorca 2-2 Osasuna

Getafe 3-1 Granada

                  

La Liga Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Barcelona: 10, 7, 17, 22

2. Real Madrid: 10, 6, 12, 21

3. Granada: 11, 6, 5, 20

4. Atletico Madrid: 11, 5, 5, 20

5. Sevilla: 11, 6, 2, 20

6. Real Sociedad: 11, 6, 6, 19

7. Villarreal: 11, 5, 9, 17

8. Athletic Bilbao: 11, 4, 4, 16

9. Getafe: 11, 4, 2, 16

10. Osasuna: 11, 3, 1, 15

11. Levante: 11, 4, -1, 14

12. Valencia: 11, 3, -2, 14

13. Real Valladolid: 11, 3, -3, 14

14. Eibar: 11, 2, -4, 12

15. Alaves: 11, 3, -5, 12

16. Real Betis: 11, 3, -7, 12

17. Mallorca: 11, 3, -6, 11

18. Celta Vigo: 11, 2, -8, 9

19. Espanyol: 11, 2, -13, 8

20. Leganes: 11, 1, -14, 5

              

Thursday Recap

Granada had high hopes of leapfrogging Barcelona and Real Madrid after their latest visit to the capital, but the trip was a bitter disappointment.

The Coliseum Alfonso Perez club captured the three points after slamming three past the in-form visitors.

Angel Rodriguez made no mistake from close range, with the hosts claiming the lead after 35 minutes, and Granada struggling to hit the target.

Mauro Arambarri grabbed a second four minutes later, and a healthy 2-0 lead was established before the interval.

Granada plugged away in the second half and were rewarded as Antonio Puertas made it 2-1 with 16 minutes remaining.

However, David Timor made sure of the victory with a perfect free-kick that made it 3-1 with two minutes left.

Two late goals in the final moments of Villarreal's visit to Eibar saw the hosts grab three points.

Eibar have failed to replicate their form from previous campaigns, and desperately needed the win at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium.

Kike Garcia connected with Orellana's corner for the opener after 62 minutes, and it seemed the hosts would hang on to their lead before an entertaining finale unfolded.

Gerard Moreno fired an equaliser with two minutes left on the clock, and the visitors believed they had done enough to claim a point.

However, there was further drama deep into stoppage time, with Orellana scoring from close range in the fifth minute of added time, giving Eibar the win.

Mallorca got off to the perfect start against Osasuna when Dani Rodriguez was fouled in the box by Roberto Torres, and Lago Junior slotted away a 21st-minute penalty for the opener.

The Vermilions held their lead through half-time, but Marc Cardona levelled the score after finding the bottom corner with his 69th-minute effort.

Salva Sevilla re-established the lead for Mallorca with 15 minutes to play, but Ruben Garcia's header gave Osasuna their second equaliser just two minutes later.

