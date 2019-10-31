Paris Masters 2019: Djokovic, Nadal Wins Highlight Thursday's Results

CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic brushed past Kyle Edmund in straight sets at the 2019 Paris Masters on Thursday, setting up a quarter-final tie with Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Rafael Nadal also won in straight sets and made it through after dominating Stan Wawrinka. Nadal has earned a meeting with mercurial talent Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the last eight on Friday.

Djokovic and Nadal will be joined in the next round by Grigor Dimitrov, who proved too good for fifth seed Dominic Thiem in the French capital. Thiem wasn't the only notable player condemned to an early exit, with sixth seed Alexander Zverev also sent packing by Denis Shapovalov.

Wednesday Scores

Cristian Garin bt. (Q) Jeremy Chardy: 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(6)

Grigor Dimitrov bt. (5) Dominic Thiem: 6-3, 6-2

(1) Novak Djokovic bt. Kyle Edmund: 7-6(7), 6-1

(W) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga bt. Jan-Lennard Struff: 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(6)

(2) Rafael Nadal bt. (16) Stan Wawrinka: 6-4, 6-4

(13) Gael Monfils bt. Radu Albot: 4-6, 6-4, 6-1

(7) Stefanos Tsitsipas bt. Alex de Minaur: 6-3, 6-4

Denis Shapovalov bt. (6) Alexander Zverev: 6-2, 5-7, 6-2

Friday Schedule (Starts at 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET)

Cristian Garin vs. Grigor Dimitrov

(1) Novak Djokovic vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas

Denis Shapovalov vs. Gael Monfils

(WC) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga vs. Rafael Nadal

Djokovic put on a clinic in how to attack serve against Edmund. He earned three break points and kept his opponent guessing with a mix of backhands and sliced returns.

Edmund struggled to keep pace after keeping things close during the opening set. Djokovic edged the tiebreak before dominating the second and offering emphatic proof for why he's in the best form of anybody left in the bracket:

Not wanting to be outdone, Nadal set a fast pace against Wawrinka and hit 18 winners on his return. The Spaniard thrived in every phase of the court, rarely being shy about attacking the net, while also covering ground quickly across the baseline.

His movement skills were on point, but Nadal also excelled by manufacturing some remarkable shots:

Nadal will need to keep his game varied against Tsonga, who stayed strong on serve through three sets against Jan-Lennard Struff. Tsonga boomed 10 aces and saved five break points.

If Nadal can disrupt Tsonga's ability to hold, the Frenchman will be overwhelmed early:

Shapovalov broke serve five times but still had to stand firm after Zverev rallied to take the second set. However, the German struggled to avoid mistakes, being guilty of five double faults.

By contrast, Shapovalov made more of his shots count:

Dimitrov produced a key break point to seize early control of the second set. The Bulgarian bossed most of the notable rallies against an out-of-sorts Thiem:

A match against Chilean player Cristian Garin, who has performed above expectations so far, will present an intriguing challenge for Dimitrov. Yet most of the attention on Friday will be on how Nadal and Djokovic fare, with each producing some superb tennis as the tournament progresses.