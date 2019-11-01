Real Madrid vs. Real Betis: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Real Madrid can keep pace with Barcelona at the top of La Liga by beating Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday night.

Los Blancos flexed their attacking muscle by putting five past Leganes on Wednesday. Karim Benzema was the catalyst, assisting two goals and scoring another.

Benzema was ably supported by summer imports Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic, while 18-year-old Rodrygo Goes also impressed. Real's strength in depth in forward areas will be too much for a Betis team with a few match-winners of their own in the advanced areas of midfield, specifically Nabil Fekir.

          

Date: Saturday, November 2

Time: 8 p.m. GMT/4 p.m. ET

TV Info: beIN Sports

Live Stream: beIN Sports CONNECT

        

Odds

  • Real Madrid: 3-10
  • Betis: 19-2
  • Draw: 11-2

Odds per Oddschecker.

       

Benzema's masterclass against Leganes improved his already impressive numbers this season:

The 31-year-old is benefiting from the pace, trickery and power of those around him. Rodrygo impressed in midweek, showing off his touch, close control and acceleration in a goalscoring turn.

It was also a memorable night for Jovic, who capped the scoring for Los Merengues in stoppage time. The Serb was ruthless in front of goal for Eintracht Frankfurt last season, and he has the quality to ease the burden on Benzema.

Hazard also caught the eye on Wednesday, with the Belgian tying defenders in knots, producing some teasing crosses and looking more like he did in his Chelsea pomp.

Betis can't match Real's talent, but in Fekir, the visitors have a player who can create and convert chances. The former Lyon star held his nerve to earn a priceless win over Celta Vigo on Wednesday:

His goal has given Betis some room above the relegation zone, but Benzema and the rest of Real's forward line look set to push Fekir and his team-mates back towards the mire.

