MLB Rumors: Latest Buzz on Gerrit Cole, Francisco Lindor Trade and More

On the heels of a memorable World Series, this offseason has the potential to reshape Major League Baseball for years to come based on the players who could be moved in trades and sign blockbuster deals in free agency.

It's no secret that free agency has been a struggle in recent years, with even superstar players like Bryce Harper and Manny Machado going unsigned until the start of spring training. Former All-Stars Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel weren't signed until June last season.

While it's possible that scenario happens again this offseason, there figures to be a lot more activity involving some of the biggest stars in the sport.

Looking ahead to a potentially wild offseason market, here are the biggest rumors to keep an eye on when free agency begins.

Phillies Plotting for Gerrit Cole

The Philadelphia Phillies went all-in to win by signing Harper, Andrew McCutchen and David Robertson and acquiring J.T. Realmuto last year.

Their plan didn't work in 2019 because of a series of injuries and poor performances on the roster, but they aren't far away from being where the Washington Nationals sit atop the MLB world.

It's no secret that a top-tier starting pitcher is at the top of Philadelphia's list of needs, which appears to be exactly what the front office is planning for.

Per The Athletic's Matt Gelb, the Phillies brass will meet at some point soon to plot out two scenarios for the organization—"one with Cole and one without him."

Saying Cole would help Philadelphia's rotation is as obvious as it gets—there's no starting rotation in MLB that wouldn't benefit from having the three-time All-Star. He is heading into free agency with all the leverage in the world as the presumptive American League Cy Young winner who led MLB with 326 strikeouts, 13.8 strikeouts per nine innings and 7.4 FanGraphs wins above replacement.

The only safe bet for the Phillies rotation in 2020 is Aaron Nola. Jake Arrieta had season-ending elbow surgery in August and has a disappointing 4.26 ERA in two seasons with Philadelphia. Zach Eflin can eat innings in the back of a rotation, but his 4.73 ERA in 419 career innings can't be counted on in a big spot.

Philadelphia is nearing the luxury tax with $192.9 million committed to players in 2020 on guaranteed contracts, options and arbitration.

If Cole commands at least $30 million per season under his contract, that would leave the Phillies roughly $14 million over the tax threshold for 2020. It's up to ownership to decide whether it minds paying extra for the possibility of building a championship team.

Considering Gelb's report that the Phillies are putting together an offseason plan that includes Cole, it would seem to indicate ownership is willing to take on the additional financial hit.

Dodgers Ready to Shake Things Up

It's unfair to call the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have won seven straight NL West titles and reached back-to-back World Series in 2017 and 2018, underachievers given the fickle nature of playoff baseball.

There is, however, a certain air of frustration that can set in when you consistently come close to reaching the brass ring, only for it to be pulled away in devastating fashion.

This year, it was Clayton Kershaw giving up back-to-back homers to Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto in the eighth inning to tie Game 5 of the NLDS at three before Howie Kendrick won it with a grand slam in the 10th.

One idea the Dodgers are exploring to at least inject an outside presence into their organization involves All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor.

Per MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi, Los Angeles is expected to pursue the Cleveland Indians star and the front office is "more open-minded to a shakeup than in recent offseasons."

The Dodgers' pursuit of Lindor could open more deals, with Morosi noting Corey Seager could become a trade candidate if they add Lindor. Cleveland wouldn't necessarily be the destination for Seager. Nor is it a guarantee that the two-time All-Star is even dealt.

One interesting aspect of this potential move is Lindor isn't necessarily a significant upgrade over Seager at shortstop.

Since both players made their MLB debuts in 2015, Seager has been the superior offensive player with a higher batting average (.294 to .288), on-base percentage (.362 to .347), weighted on-base average (.361 to .354) and weighted runs created plus (128 to 119).

Lindor is a much better defensive shortstop with 55 runs saved, though Seager is hardly a liability with 18 defensive runs saved.

Andrew Friedman, Dodgers president of baseball operations, isn't an impulsive executive. He's been cautious about making deals that involve top prospects, despite working for an organization that seemingly has deeper pockets than any other MLB team.

If the Dodgers believe Lindor will make them better, Friedman will present the Indians with an offer to at least entice them to deal their franchise player. They have the prospect talent to get it done, including Gavin Lux and Dustin May.

Usually, teams that win 106 games during the regular season don't need to make drastic moves, but the Dodgers are still chasing a championship, 31 years after their most recent title.

White Sox Looking for Big Bat—Again

The Chicago White Sox tried to accelerate their rebuild by pursuing Harper and Machado last offseason. Even though they didn't land either, it was the first indication they have money to spend and will be aggressive in going after marquee players.

After completing an encouraging 72-89 season in 2019, the White Sox once again seem ready to pursue an All-Star hitter this winter.

Per Rob Bradford of WEEI.com, the White Sox are expected to go after J.D. Martinez if he opts out of his deal with the Boston Red Sox.

Martinez would be a significant upgrade at designated hitter in Chicago. He hit .304/.383/.557 with 36 homers and 105 RBI last season. White Sox designated hitters combined for a .205/.285/.356 slash line with 17 homers and 75 RBI.

While Martinez hasn't decided what he will do, Boston's offseason plan might make it easy for him to walk away. Team owner John Henry told reporters in September they will cut payroll to get under the luxury tax.

Red Sox president Sam Kennedy told reporters on Oct. 1 that keeping Martinez and Mookie Betts will be "difficult given the nature of the agreements and the contracts we have in place."

Starting pitching is also a pressing need for the White Sox this offseason. Lucas Giolito was their only starter who finished last season with an ERA lower than 4.72, and they only had three pitchers throw more than 75 innings.

If Martinez doesn't use his opt out, that would allow the Red Sox to trade him to any team in MLB. Becoming a free agent again will afford him the opportunity to choose his destination.

The White Sox would make an intriguing landing spot because of the core group they have developed. Adding Martinez to a lineup that includes Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada and Eloy Jimenez would make them a formidable group in the AL Central as challengers to the Indians and Minnesota Twins.