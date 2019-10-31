World Series 2019: Biggest Offseason Questions for Nationals and Astros

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Houston Astros and Washington Nationals could lose key parts of their 2019 squads in the offseason.

Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rendon are expected to be two of the most-coveted free agents, and they may go elsewhere depending on the price.

If Cole departs Houston, it has Justin Verlander and Zack Greinke in place to lead the rotation.

Washington proved this season it could win a championship after a major departure in Bryce Harper, but losing Rendon would be a big blow to its order.

Biggest Offseason Questions

Will Cole Return

According to ESPN's Buster Olney, some of Cole's Houston teammates believe he will sign with a California team.

Olney furthered that by reporting "there is an industry expectation" the right-handed hurler ends up with the Los Angeles Angels.

A west coast move makes sense for the 29-year-old, who is from California and went to UCLA.

Houston could still be in the mix for the ace, but if he wants to get closer to home, he may not be denied that opportunity with both Los Angeles teams searching for arms.

With Verlander and Greinke still in the fold, the Astros could still contend for a World Series crown.

However, even with two Cy Young Award winners on the roster, the Astros could struggle to replace the incredible numbers posted by Cole.

Jose Urquidy, who threw five scoreless innings in World Series Game 4, Lance McCullers, who is coming off Tommy John surgery, and prospect Forrest Whitley could combine to make up for Cole's impending absence.

Houston should not expect one of those hurlers to replicate Cole's form, but if some combination of the three performs well in 2020, the rotation should be strong enough to get it close to the World Series.

Will Rendon Stay with Nationals?

According to Olney, "some friends of Rendon believe that he's more interested in a shorter-term deal"

That would be an ideal situation for a handful of teams that may not be able to afford the third baseman on a deal similar to the one Harper and Manny Machado received last offseason.

Before the postseason began, the Nationals reportedly offered Rendon a seven-year deal worth $210-$215 million, per the Washington Post (h/t ESPN.com).

A handful of teams could go after the 29-year-old after he produced career highs in home runs, RBIs, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS.

There is a possibility he lands in Philadelphia alongside Harper since it needs to upgrade from Scott Kingery on the hot corner.

The Angels may be willing to spend more with a new manager installed, while the Dodgers and New York Yankees likely going to be mentioned, as they are with most free agents.

But Texas could be the most intriguing landing spot outside of Washington since it is opening a new ballpark and the third baseman hails from the Houston area and attended Rice University.

If Rendon leaves, Washington still has Juan Soto as a power bat in the lineup, but it may need to make other additions to fill the void of the third baseman.

If Washington wins the free-agent battle for the third baseman, it may have a chance to repeat its championship.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.