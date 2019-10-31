Real Madrid's Rodrygo After Scoring in 1st La Liga Start: 'I Didn't Expect It'

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid youngster Rodrygo has said he did not expect to be so involved in the first team after scoring in his first La Liga start in Wednesday's 5-0 thrashing of Leganes.

The 18-year-old Brazilian arrived at Real in the summer after agreeing a £40 million move to the Santiago Bernabeu from Santos in June 2018.

He has played in three of Real's La Liga games this season, netting two goals:

Rodrygo also started Real's 1-0 win over Galatasaray last week in the UEFA Champions League, and he said after the Leganes win he is surprised by the amount of game time he is being granted by manager Zinedine Zidane, per Sport: "I'm very happy for everything that's happening to me. I didn't expect it and everything is moving so quickly. But I'm very satisfied with the trust being shown in me."

Rodrygo opened the scoring early against Leganes, and Toni Kroos then put Real 2-0 ahead inside 10 minutes before Sergio Ramos netted from the penalty spot to join Raul and Lionel Messi in the history books:

In the second half, Karim Benzema and Luka Jovic completed the rout to move Real back into second in the table, a point behind leaders Barcelona.

Los Blancos are back in action at home again on Saturday when they host Real Betis, who got back to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo on Wednesday after a four-game run without a victory.

Betis beat Real on their last trip to the Bernabeu, prevailing 2-0 on the final weekend of the 2018-19 campaign.