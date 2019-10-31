Unai Emery Hints Mesut Ozil Could Play for Arsenal vs. Wolves in Premier League

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Unai Emery has hinted Mesut Ozil could play for Arsenal against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday after making his first appearance in over a month on Wednesday against Liverpool.

The German playmaker has made only one Premier League appearance this season—against Watford on September 15—and has not even been in the squad for the Gunners' last four matches in the English top flight.

Emery has been criticised by some for his decision to omit Ozil, and some Arsenal fans have been vocal in their support of the 31-year-old:

He was recalled to the side for Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie with Liverpool at Anfield, which Arsenal eventually lost on penalties after the game finished 5-5:

Ozil was impressive before being substituted by Emery in the 65th minute:

The Spanish head coach explained after the match that the substitution was pre-planned, and he hinted Ozil could be in line to play against Wolves at the Emirates Stadium, per the Press Association (h/t MailOnline):

"We had decided beforehand [to take off Ozil]. He worked well in 65 minutes. We are going to play on Saturday, and in my mind there's the possibility to use him again. Ozil played very well. He played a very good match."

Arsenal are enduring a poor spell of form at the moment.

Since winning their opening two games of the 2019-20 Premier League season, they have won just two more in their last eight.

Last time out in the league, they followed their shock 1-0 loss to Sheffield United by throwing away a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace.

They desperately need a victory against Wolves, who took four points off Arsenal last term, and given the current situation, it may be difficult for Emery not to pick Ozil after his performance on Wednesday:

As a result, there may yet be a route back into the Arsenal side for the former Germany international, which has recently seemed unlikely given his lack of minutes.