Karl-Anthony Towns Says Joel Embiid 'All Bark & No Bite' on IG After Fight

Karl-Anthony Towns Says Joel Embiid 'All Bark & No Bite' on IG After FightOctober 31, 2019
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns and Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid got to know each other a little better during a third-quarter brawl Wednesday:
Both players were ejected but had some things to say afterward. Embiid was first with his remark, with Rachel Nichols of ESPN providing context (following tweets contain profane, offensive language):
He also posted on Instagram:
Following those comments, Towns responded on Instagram and Twitter:
The Wolves' All-Star put "All Bark & No Bite" as his location.
He also twice used a picture of a crying Embiid, an image taken moments after then-Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard closed Game 7 of the 2019 Eastern Conference semifinals with a buzzer-beating baseline jumper over the center.
The fight continued into the night, though, with Embiid responding:
Joel Embiid @JoelEmbiid
That tough guy act ain’t cutting it .... you know what you are.. you know what you’ve always been>>> A PUSSY (SAY IT LOUDER FOR PEOPLE IN THE BACK) Been kicking your ass and pretty please make the playoffs before you talk. It’s a known thing that I OWN YOU. @KarlTowns https://t.co/Izqwk3pEnM
"You know who" is presumably Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler, who played with Towns on the Wolves before a November 2018 trade to the 76ers.
The 4-0 76ers ended up beating the Wolves 117-95 on Wednesday.
Round 2 will take place in Minnesota on March 24 at 8 p.m. ET.
Breaking: Steph Fractures Hand
Warriors star broke his left hand during tonight’s game vs. Suns