Karl-Anthony Towns Says Joel Embiid 'All Bark & No Bite' on IG After Fight

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorOctober 31, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 30: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers fights with Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter at the Wells Fargo Center on October 30, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Wolves 117-95. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns and Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid got to know each other a little better during a third-quarter brawl Wednesday:

Both players were ejected but had some things to say afterward. Embiid was first with his remark, with Rachel Nichols of ESPN providing context (following tweets contain profane, offensive language):

He also posted on Instagram:

Following those comments, Towns responded on Instagram and Twitter:

The Wolves' All-Star put "All Bark & No Bite" as his location.

He also twice used a picture of a crying Embiid, an image taken moments after then-Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard closed Game 7 of the 2019 Eastern Conference semifinals with a buzzer-beating baseline jumper over the center.

The fight continued into the night, though, with Embiid responding:

"You know who" is presumably Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler, who played with Towns on the Wolves before a November 2018 trade to the 76ers.

The 4-0 76ers ended up beating the Wolves 117-95 on Wednesday.

Round 2 will take place in Minnesota on March 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

