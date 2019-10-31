Karl-Anthony Towns Says Joel Embiid 'All Bark & No Bite' on IG After Fight

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns and Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid got to know each other a little better during a third-quarter brawl Wednesday:

Both players were ejected but had some things to say afterward. Embiid was first with his remark, with Rachel Nichols of ESPN providing context (following tweets contain profane, offensive language):

He also posted on Instagram:

Following those comments, Towns responded on Instagram and Twitter:

The Wolves' All-Star put "All Bark & No Bite" as his location.

He also twice used a picture of a crying Embiid, an image taken moments after then-Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard closed Game 7 of the 2019 Eastern Conference semifinals with a buzzer-beating baseline jumper over the center.

The fight continued into the night, though, with Embiid responding:

"You know who" is presumably Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler, who played with Towns on the Wolves before a November 2018 trade to the 76ers.

The 4-0 76ers ended up beating the Wolves 117-95 on Wednesday.

Round 2 will take place in Minnesota on March 24 at 8 p.m. ET.