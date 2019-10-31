NFL TV Schedule 2019: Week 9 Channel Guide, Coverage Map and Live Stream

Butch Dill/Associated Press

While the opening game of NFL Week 9 may not look enticing from an overall record standpoint, it could prove to be quite entertaining. The 7-0 San Francisco 49ers take on the 3-4-1 Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night in a divisional battle featuring the top two picks of the 2019 draft.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has arm talent and the escapability to combat most defenses. On Thursday, however, he'll be up against a ferocious 49ers pass rush led by No. 2 overall pick Nick Bosa.

Fans who want to tune in to Thursday night's contest should have little trouble, as the game will be nationally televised on several platforms. Catching the rest of the Week 9 slate, though, may require a little more work.

Television Coverage Map (from 506 Sports)

Week 9 Schedule, TV and Live Stream

Thursday, October 31, 8:20 p.m. ET



San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals: Fox, Fox Sports Go, NFL Network, Prime Video

Sunday, November 3

9:30 a.m. ET

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars: NFL Network

1 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers: CBS, CBS All Access

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins: CBS, CBS All Access

Minnesota Vikings at Kansas City Chiefs: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Tennessee Titans at Carolina Panthers: CBS, CBS All Access

Washington Redskins at Seattle Seahawks: Fox, Fox Sports Go

4:05 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Seattle Seahawks: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Detroit Lions at Oakland Raiders: Fox, Fox Sports Go

4:25 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Chargers: CBS, CBS All Access

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos: CBS, CBS All Access

8:20 p.m. ET

New England Patriot at Baltimore Ravens: NBC, NBC Sports

Monday, November 4 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants: ESPN, Watch ESPN

Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The matchup between the 3-4 Chicago Bears and the 4-4 Philadelphia Eagles may not seem like must-watch television, but it is a critical game for both teams. The Eagles have a chance of catching the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East—though equaling records would require a Cowboys loss Monday night—while Chicago is just trying to stay in the NFC North race.

Getting back into the mix with the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers isn't the only concern for the Bears, though. Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears offense desperately need to find a rhythm.

There were positive signs in Week 8, thanks in large part to the running of rookie back David Montgomery. Questionable decisions from both Trubisky and head coach Matt Nagy, however, caused the Bears to stumble to a close loss.

"There were some good plays in there, and there's some I think we want back," Nagy said, per Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune.

The Eagles, who rank 21st in pass defense, could provide the opportunity for the Bears offense to right the proverbial ship. If Chicago cannot take advantage, though, the Eagles will have a good chance to stay near the top of the NFC East race.

Tennessee Titans at Carolina Panthers

Like the Bears and Eagles, the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers are trying to stay in their respective divisional races. Both teams have gotten to four wins with backup quarterbacks under center for part of the season.

For the Panthers, it's been second-year man Kyle Allen. The former Houston standout replaced an injured Cam Newton in Week 3 and didn't see his first loss until Week 8.

The Titans made the switch from Marcus Mariota to offseason acquisition Ryan Tannehill in Week 7 and have gone undefeated since.

This game could provide some important insight into the futures of both franchises. If Tannehill continues to play well, Tennessee may be willing to give him the starting job on a more permanent basis. The same could be true of Allen in Carolina depending on the outlook of Newton's health—a topic about which the Panthers remain tight-lipped.

"I'll tell you guys where he is [status-wise] on Monday," head coach Ron Rivera said, per The Athletic's Joseph Person. "I'll tell you where he is on Wednesday. You don't need to ask after that, to be honest with you."

New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens

Sunday's nightcap features perhaps the two hottest teams in the AFC. The undefeated New England Patriots are on a roll, but the 5-2 Baltimore Ravens match up with them well.

New England has dominated most teams with tight pass defense and a heavy pass rush. The Ravens can counter with a strong running game and the escapability of quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson, who has passed for 1,650 yards and rushed for 576 more, has the skill set to make the Patriots pay for an aggressive pass rush. It's something even New England head coach Bill Belichick has admitted is difficult to replicate:

If New England focuses entirely on stopping Jackson, the Ravens can counter with the league's first-ranked rushing attack (204.1 yards per game). In Week 8, the Cleveland Browns racked up 159 yards on the ground against the Patriots.

Seeing how Belichick and the Patriots game-plan for the Ravens should be entertaining. The game should be a thrill too.